Can Alibaba Stock Overcome Weak Cloud Growth and Regulatory Pressure?

Alibaba Group BABA faces a challenging road ahead despite posting headline numbers that appear encouraging on the surface. The company's second quarter of fiscal 2026, which ended Sept. 30, 2025, revealed a widening gap between revenue momentum and the financial health that investors actually care about — and fresh regulatory intervention in February 2026 has done little to ease concerns.



Cloud Intelligence Group revenues rose 34% year over year to RMB 39.8 billion, a figure management has proudly spotlighted. Yet the celebration stops at the revenue line. GAAP net income fell 53%, operating cash flow declined by RMB 21.3 billion, and free cash flow turned to a net outflow of RMB 21.8 billion — a stark reversal from the prior year's RMB 13.7 billion inflow. The cloud segment's growth, while impressive in absolute terms, is being purchased at an increasingly steep price.



The company has deployed approximately RMB 120 billion in capital expenditure over the past four quarters to fund AI and cloud infrastructure, leaving profitability deeply compressed. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS collapsed 71% to RMB 4.36. With no revenue guidance issued for the year, visibility into when this investment cycle will turn accretive remains elusive.



Compounding investor anxiety, regulatory headwinds resurfaced just months later. On Feb. 13, 2026, China's State Administration for Market Regulation summoned Alibaba and other major platforms, instructing them to eliminate all forms of "involution-style competition" — a broad directive targeting aggressive promotional tactics that have been central to Alibaba's quick commerce growth strategy. The meeting marked the third and most sweeping regulatory intervention on fair competition over the past year, broadening scrutiny from food-delivery services to the wider e-commerce and social-media sectors.



For Alibaba stock, cloud revenue growth is real, but sustainability is unproven when backed by negative free cash flow. Meanwhile, Beijing's renewed willingness to step in and constrain competitive behavior limits management's operational flexibility precisely when Alibaba needs room to maneuver. Until the company can demonstrate that its AI investments translate into durable, profitable cloud growth without triggering further regulatory friction, the stock's upside narrative remains more aspirational than assured.

How Microsoft and Amazon Stack Up on Cloud Growth

Western cloud rivals present a contrasting picture, based on each company's most recently reported quarter. Microsoft MSFT reported Azure revenue growth of 39% for its second quarter of fiscal 2026, while Microsoft Cloud surpassed $50 billion in quarterly revenues for the first time, growing 26% year over year. Crucially, Microsoft achieved this alongside expanding operating income. Amazon AMZN, meanwhile, delivered its own milestone: Amazon Web Services (“AWS”) generated $35.58 billion in revenues in fourth-quarter 2025, reflecting 24% growth — the fastest pace in 13 quarters. Amazon's AWS operating margin held at 35%, underscoring profitability discipline. Unlike Alibaba, both Microsoft and Amazon are scaling cloud revenues while largely preserving financial health, setting a higher competitive benchmark.

BABA’s Share Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

BABA shares have lost 7.7% in the past six-month period, underperforming the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector’s decline of 4.1%, respectively.

BABA’s 6-Month Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, BABA stock is currently trading at a trailing twelve month EV/EBITDA ratio of 12.98X compared with the Zacks Internet – Commerce industry’s 11.37X. BABA has a Value Score of F.

BABA’s Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $5.96 per share, implying a 33.85% year-over-year decline.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited Price and Consensus

Alibaba Group Holding Limited price-consensus-chart | Alibaba Group Holding Limited Quote

Alibaba currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



