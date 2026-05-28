Can ALB's Strong Cash Drive Bigger Shareholder Returns Ahead?

Albemarle Corporation ALB remains committed to driving shareholder value by leveraging solid liquidity and healthy cash flows. At the end of the first quarter of 2026, ALB had liquidity of around $2.7 billion, including cash and cash equivalents of around $1.1 billion. It generated an operating cash flow of $346 million and free cash flow of $248 million in the quarter.



ALB generated free cash flow of $692 million for full-year 2025, driven by strong cash conversion, lower capital spending and productivity measures. Free cash flow in 2026 is expected to be supported by the recent uptick in lithium prices, strong cash conversion and productivity. Its ability to convert improving operating performance into free cash is likely to result in incremental returns to shareholders. ALB expected full-year 2026 operating cash flow conversion to be within its long-term target range of 60-70% at the average lithium market price of $20 per kilogram.



The company remains focused on maintaining its dividend payout. It has raised its quarterly dividend for the 30th straight year. ALB offers a dividend yield of 0.9% at the current stock price. Backed by healthy cash flows and sound financial health, the company's dividend is perceived to be safe and reliable.



Among its peers, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. SQM exited the first quarter with strong liquidity, with cash and cash equivalents being around $2.8 billion. Sociedad Quimica’s solid cash position supports its capital investment in growth projects and shareholder-friendly actions. Sociedad Quimica projects total capital expenditure of $2.7 billion for the 2025-2027 period, which includes the expansion of lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide capacity in Chile.



ICL Group Ltd. ICL ended the first quarter with cash and cash equivalents, and short-term investments and deposits of $581 million. Including unutilized revolving credit facility and securitization, ICL Group had cash resources of $1,491 million at the end of the quarter. ICL generated an operating cash flow of $195 million in the first quarter. It distributed roughly $224 million in dividends to its shareholders last year.

ALB’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Albemarle has gained 38.3% in the past six months compared with the Zacks Chemical - Diversified industry’s rise of 25.6%.

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ALB is currently trading at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 3.37, above the industry. It carries a Value Score of D.

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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALB’s 2026 earnings implies a year-over-year rise of 1,555.7%. The EPS estimates for 2026 have been trending higher over the past 60 days.

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ALB stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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Albemarle Corporation (ALB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (SQM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ICL Group Ltd. (ICL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.