Can AKAM's Advanced Cybersecurity Solutions Fuel Its Growth Engine?

Akamai Technologies, Inc. AKAM plays a vital role in securing digital infrastructure across the global Internet. Its cybersecurity platform enables enterprises, government agencies and online businesses to defend against evolving online threats while ensuring fast, reliable and seamless digital experiences.



Akamai provides a wide range of security solutions, including web application and API protection, Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) mitigation, zero-trust security and bot management. These services prevent websites and applications from cyberattacks, unauthorized access and harmful online traffic, while its large edge network enables faster threat detection and improved security performance.



The company has built a strong presence in the enterprise and cloud protection ecosystem, serving industries such as financial services, healthcare, e-commerce and media. Its technologies help organizations secure sensitive data, maintain uninterrupted operations and support business continuity in increasingly complex technology-driven environments.



Akamai recently strengthened its portfolio with the acquisition of LayerX, which is expected to enhance its AI-driven browser security and Zero Trust offerings. With continued innovation and portfolio expansion, the company is likely to drive long-term growth in an increasingly connected world.

How Are Competitors Advancing in the Cybersecurity Domain?

Akamai faces competition from Dropbox, Inc. DBX and Zillow Group, Inc. Z. Dropbox has improved cybersecurity by strengthening data protection, secure file sharing and access controls on its cloud platform. The company continues to invest in encryption and threat monitoring to protect sensitive business data. Dropbox is enhancing its AI tools while maintaining strong privacy and security for users.



Zillow provides data security and privacy protections across its real estate services. The company focuses on fraud detection and secure digital transactions to protect customer information. Zillow strengthens its digital platform by offering faster and more personalized property search solutions.

AKAM’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Akamai shares have rallied 52.3% over the past year compared with the industry’’s growth of 96.9%.



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Going by the price/earnings ratio, the company's shares currently trade at 17.39 forward earnings, lower than 23.69 for the industry.



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Earnings estimates for 2026 have declined 1.6% to $6.75 over the past 60 days, while those for 2027 have also decreased 5.7% to $7.15.



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Akamai stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Dropbox, Inc. (DBX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.