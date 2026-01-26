Can Akamai's Cybersecurity Deal With Deutsche Telekom Fuel Its Shares?

Akamai Technologies, Inc. AKAM recently announced that Deutsche Telekom Security is using its Security Certified Service Provider program to offer advanced cybersecurity services to customers in finance, insurance, critical infrastructure, and the public sector. This service will help manage the entire API security lifecycle, which includes hybrid deployments, quarterly business reviews, API audits, compliance checks, proactive security testing, and expert incident management.



The program is designed to help organizations strengthen their cybersecurity position through trusted, expert-led managed security services. The program enables selected partners to deliver Akamai’s advanced security solutions with deep technical expertise, ensuring customers receive end-to-end protection across increasingly complex digital environments.



Akamai is extending its Guardicore Segmentation support through Deutsche Telekom Security, enabling customers to benefit from managed segmentation administration, incident response, and audit and compliance services, all delivered on a sovereign cloud.



Akamai enhanced its Security Certified Service Provider programs to meet the growing need for stronger API security and microsegmentation in highly targeted industries. Through this program, Akamai aims to strengthen customer relationships, expand into regulated markets, and grow recurring revenues. By combining its global edge platform with certified partners, it is well-positioned to meet the rising demand for API security and managed services worldwide.

AKAM’s Peers

Shopify Inc. SHOP is updating its partner program by streamlining some partnerships. The company is also focusing on AI tools that enable merchants to sell products directly through AI platforms and chat-based shopping experiences. Shopify recently partnered with OpenAI, allowing merchants to sell products directly within ChatGPT conversations, integrating commerce into AI-driven interactions.



Lyft, Inc. LYFT is seeing revenue growth as more riders take trips, boosting earnings from its core ride-hailing business. Its partnerships and autonomous vehicle initiatives aim to lower costs and create new revenue opportunities, though high investment and competition continue to pressure profits. Additionally, Lyft’s partnership with Curb in Los Angeles gives riders access to licensed taxis, helping reduce wait times and improve ride availability.



Dropbox, Inc. DBX recently launched AI-powered search features and acquired AI startup Mobius Labs to make file search and discovery faster and smarter. The company is also improving collaboration tools for teams to strengthen its position in cloud productivity. Additionally, Dropbox partnered with Vodafone to pre-install its app on Android phones, offering new users extra storage and making it easier for millions of mobile customers to access and back up their files.

