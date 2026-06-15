Can AI-Native Workflow Monetization Become FIG's Next Growth Engine?

Figma FIG has enforced AI credit limits at the beginning of 2026, transforming AI usage from a cost center into a revenue opportunity. Early enterprise adoption of additional credits, high post-enforcement retention, larger spending by AI credit purchasers, and management's expectation that growing AI usage now directly translates into revenues.

While AI capabilities were previously bundled within subscriptions, the company has now transitioned toward a usage-based monetization model through AI credit add-ons and pay-as-you-go billing, allowing increased AI consumption to generate incremental revenues. The early traction from AI credit monetization has helped Figma move into its first commercial phase of AI monetization.

More than 75% of Organization and Enterprise users who had previously exceeded their AI credit limits continued purchasing and using AI credits after enforcement, while over 95% of those users remained active on the platform. Furthermore, the AI-monetization opportunity extends beyond direct credit purchases.

Pro teams purchasing AI credit add-ons have more seats per team and generate average annual recurring revenues more than three times higher than teams without add-ons, suggesting AI adoption is associated with deeper platform expansion.

Figma’s AI-native creative workflows, including Figma’s AI assistant embedded within the design canvas, are expected to consume AI credits in the future, broadening the monetization surface.

How Competitors Fare Against Figma

Figma operates in a crowded design and product workflow market with established incumbents and newer AI-native tools, including AI coding tools, AI design tools, AI website builders and AI product-development platforms.

Figma faces constant competitive challenges from established players, including Adobe ADBE and Atlassian TEAM. Atlassian is focusing on adding generative AI features to some of its collaboration software.

Atlassian is partnering with Google Cloud to bring Atlassian’s AI-powered teamwork platform, including Jira, Confluence and Loom, onto Google’s AI-optimized infrastructure. Maintaining product leadership in this marketplace requires sustained investment and higher operating costs. Adobe recently partnered with Google Cloud to enhance Adobe’s creative ecosystem with AI.

Figma’s Share Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Figma shares have lost 50.4% year to date. The Zacks Internet - Software industry has declined 14.4% in the same period.

Figma YTD Performance Chart



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Figma stock is trading at a premium, with a forward 12-month Price/Sales of 5.30X compared with the industry’s 3.65X. FIG has a Value Score of F.

Figma Forward 12-Month (P/S) Valuation Chart



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The consensus mark for 2026 earnings is pegged at 28 cents per share, which has increased 17.3% over the past 30 days. This indicates a 6.7% decline from the reported figure of 2025.



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Figma currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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