Can AI Momentum and Embedded Growth Lift BFLY's Q2 Results?

Butterfly Network, Inc. BFLY is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 results on July 30, before the opening bell.

In the last reported quarter, the company’s loss per share of 3 cents topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 25%. Over the trailing four quarters, its earnings outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate on three occasions, missed once, delivering an earnings surprise of 0.9%, on average.

Let’s check out the factors that have shaped BFLY’s performance prior to this announcement.

Factors to Note Before BFLY Reports

Ahead of Butterfly Network’s second-quarter 2026 results, investors should closely monitor the performance of its core Point-of-Care Ultrasound (POCUS) business, which remains the foundation of the company’s growth strategy. In the first quarter, core revenues increased 10% year over year, supported by higher probe volumes, a richer mix of iQ3 device sales and solid demand across U.S. healthcare, international, veterinary and e-commerce channels. Management also highlighted continued traction in medical school deployments, with nearly 1,000 probes sold across six institutions and expectations for an even stronger second quarter as academic purchasing activity typically accelerates. Investors are likely to look for sustained probe demand, continued iQ3 adoption and improving average selling prices, which could further support gross margin expansion and reinforce Butterfly’s leadership in handheld ultrasound.

Another key area of focus will be the company’s rapidly expanding software and artificial intelligence ecosystem. Butterfly Network ended the first quarter with growing momentum for Compass AI after securing its first seven-figure enterprise software contract and reporting a sharply higher enterprise sales pipeline. Per the first-quarterearnings call management also highlighted encouraging early adoption of its FDA-cleared gestational age (GA) AI application, while Butterfly Garden expanded to 30 development partners with several AI-powered applications progressing toward commercialization. Investors are likely to focus on management commentary around additional Compass AI wins, software contract value growth, enterprise customer adoption and the pace of AI commercialization, as these offerings represent an increasingly important recurring revenue opportunity beyond hardware sales.

Butterfly Embedded is expected to remain another major earnings catalyst. The business delivered exceptional 147% year-over-year revenue growth in the first quarter, primarily driven by the Midjourney partnership. Management also emphasized a healthy pipeline of additional embedded collaborations across robotics, wearables, pharmaceutical applications and other emerging markets. Executives also indicated that discussions are underway for partnerships that could generate financial contributions comparable to the Midjourney agreement. Investors will therefore look for updates on new partner additions, commercialization milestones, licensing activity and embedded revenue visibility, as this business has the potential to become a meaningful long-term growth engine with attractive margins.

Another closely watched area is Butterfly Home and Community Care. On its first-quarterearnings call management reiterated expectations to sign its first commercial agreement during the first half of 2026 and begin statewide nurse training and deployment during the third quarter. The company believes this initiative could significantly reduce hospital admissions and expand point-of-care imaging into home-based care settings, creating an entirely new revenue stream beginning in the second half of the year. Investors may seek updates on potential commercial contract execution, implementation timelines and the initial financial contribution expected from this business, as successful execution could validate BFLY’s broader strategy of extending ultrasound beyond traditional healthcare facilities.

Moreover, investors will closely assess BFLY’s ability to sustain its improving financial profile while investing for future growth. The company ended the first quarter with 25% revenue growth, 69% gross margin and its lowest first-quarter net loss since becoming public. The company reaffirmed its full-year 2026 guidance despite macroeconomic uncertainties and tariff-related pressures, reflecting confidence in the prospect of the business.

Management expects continued investments in AI, Embedded, Home and next-generation semiconductor technologies, including its fourth-generation chip platform, while maintaining operating discipline. Updates on gross margin, adjusted EBITDA, cash usage and progress toward full-year guidance will therefore be critical in evaluating whether BFLY can continue balancing rapid innovation with improving profitability.

Butterfly Network, Inc. Price

Butterfly Network, Inc. price | Butterfly Network, Inc. Quote

BFLY’s Estimate Picture

For second-quarter 2026, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $28.4 million, implying an improvement of 21.5% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

The consensus estimate for loss per share is pegged at 3 cents, indicating growth of 50% from the prior-year period’s reported number.

What Our Model Suggests About BFLY

Per our proven model, a stock with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold), along with a positive Earnings ESP, has higher chances of beating estimates. This is not the case here, as you can see below.

Earnings ESP: BFLY has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

BFLY’s Share Price Performance

In the year-to-date period, BFLY shares have rallied 73.2%, significantly outperforming the broader Zacks Medical Information Systems Market, which has declined 14.6% over the same period.

BFLY has also comfortably outpaced the S&P 500, which has gained 7.6%, underscoring strong investor confidence in the company's AI-driven growth strategy and expanding ultrasound platform.

BFLY has also delivered markedly stronger returns than its MedTech peers. While LivaNova LIVN has advanced 27.1% year to date, GE HealthCare GEHC has lost 26.1%. The stock has also significantly outperformed the broader Zacks Medical sector, which has generated a modest 0.3% return during the same period.



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BFLY’s Key Valuation Metric

From a valuation standpoint, Butterfly Network is trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 12.61X, reflecting a premium valuation relative to its MedTech peers.

The elevated multiple suggests that investors are assigning a higher valuation to the company's long-term growth prospects, particularly its expanding AI software ecosystem, Embedded business and improving profitability profile.

BFLY currently trades well above LivaNova, which carries a forward 12-month P/S multiple of 2.74X and GE HealthCare, which is valued at 1.24X sales.



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BFLY’s Long-Term Investment Visibility

Butterfly Network’s long-term investment thesis is increasingly supported by the expansion of its ultrasound-on-chip ecosystem beyond its core handheld imaging business. Management continues to build three complementary growth engines — POCUS, Home and Community Care, and Butterfly Embedded — that are expected to complement one another over time. While POCUS continues to benefit from higher iQ3 adoption, growing enterprise software penetration and expanding AI capabilities, the Home business is poised to create an entirely new care delivery model. At the same time, Butterfly Embedded is opening new revenue opportunities through licensing, chip sales and partnerships across robotics, wearables and other emerging healthcare applications, significantly expanding the company's addressable market.

Artificial intelligence and Butterfly’s semiconductor platform remain the company's biggest long-term differentiators. Through Compass AI, Butterfly Garden and its growing portfolio of FDA-cleared AI applications, the company is steadily increasing the value of its software ecosystem while driving greater probe utilization and enterprise adoption. Meanwhile, investments in next-generation chip technology and embedded partnerships position Butterfly Network to extend ultrasound into entirely new clinical and non-clinical use cases with attractive recurring licensing opportunities. Together, these initiatives strengthen Butterfly Network’s long-term revenue visibility while supporting management’s goal of driving sustained growth and improving operating leverage over the coming years.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.