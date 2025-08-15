Can AI-Driven Project Guidance Help Lowe's Win More Market Share?

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. LOW is making a strategic push to integrate technology and loyalty in ways that can enhance its competitive edge. In the first quarter of fiscal 2025, the retailer introduced “Mylow,” an AI-powered Home Improvement Virtual Advisor, along with a redesigned MyLowe’s Pro Rewards program. Both initiatives are central to its “Total Home” strategy, which aims to deliver greater convenience, personalization and engagement across customer segments.



Developed in partnership with OpenAI, Mylow provides step-by-step guidance for projects ranging from simple repairs to complex builds. It is fully integrated into Lowe’s app and website, recommending the right tools and materials while enabling immediate purchase. By bridging project planning and transaction, Mylow offers a streamlined experience that can appeal to both DIY customers and professionals seeking efficiency.



The revamped Pro Rewards program complements this by simplifying enrollment, including a Spanish-language option, and allowing points to be earned from the first purchase. Features like phone number-based checkout reduce friction, while targeted offers are designed to increase wallet share among Pro customers, a segment that grew in the mid-single digits in the first quarter.



In a market where both DIY and Pro customers are more selective with spending, Lowe’s is betting that AI and loyalty upgrades will deepen relationships and improve conversion rates.



The outcome will hinge on Mylow’s ability to deliver accurate, relevant recommendations and the Pro Rewards program’s capacity to drive incremental purchases. This may position Lowe’s as a more technologically adept competitor, blending digital speed with trusted in-store service.

How HD, FND & WSM Keep Pace With LOW?

The Home Depot, Inc. HD is leveraging AI to boost in-store competitiveness, equipping associates with faster, more accurate digital tools.



By enhancing guidance on complex projects, The Home Depot strengthens its value proposition, blending technology with human expertise to improve customer satisfaction, employee engagement and sales performance across its 2,300-plus store network.



Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. FND is intensifying its focus on both digital and in-store strategies to sharpen its competitive advantage. The company is broadening its design services and integrated customer offerings, fueled by increased online interaction and larger average transaction values.



Investments in store openings, expanded product assortments, and tailored design consultations highlight Floor & Decor’s commitment to providing a seamless, high-touch shopping experience that bridges its physical and digital channels.



Williams-Sonoma, Inc. WSM, the top pure-play digital home furnishings retailer, leverages a digital-first strategy to drive growth. In first-quarter 2025, Williams-Sonoma advanced mobile re-platforming, AI personalization and streamlined checkout, while enhancing in-store and online design tools.



Record customer gains, stronger retention and improved digital experiences are expected to boost e-commerce sales and strengthen its competitive edge.

