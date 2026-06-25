Can AI Detection and Response Become CrowdStrike's Next Growth Driver?

CrowdStrike CRWD is seeing strong demand for its AI Detection and Response (AIDR) solution. CRWD's AIDR solution is designed to help companies monitor and secure AI applications, AI agents and AI workloads as AI adoption increases across enterprises. Management highlighted AIDR as one of the company's fastest-growing products during the first quarter of fiscal 2027.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2027, AIDR's ending annual recurring revenues (ARR) grew more than 250% sequentially. Further, AIDR has a pipeline of more than $50 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2027. Management stated that customer adoption of AIDR has been faster than expected as more organizations look for ways to secure AI activity across their businesses.

CrowdStrike believes AIDR addresses a larger opportunity than traditional endpoint security. Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) mainly protects laptops, desktops and servers. In contrast, AIDR is designed to protect AI-related assets such as AI models, data, prompts, agents and identities. With rising usage of AI by enterprises, each of these areas could require additional security controls, driving further demand for CRWD's security tools such as AIDR.

CrowdStrike is already seeing customer adoption for AIDR. During the first quarter, an automotive financial services company deployed AIDR across more than 30,000 hosts in a seven-figure deal. The customer used the solution to monitor employee use of AI tools and improve security controls around AI activity. CrowdStrike’s existing Falcon platform gives it an advantage because customers can add AIDR using the same platform they already use for endpoint security.

The above-mentioned factors show that with rising enterprise AI adoption, AIDR could become an important contributor to CrowdStrike's future revenue growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2027 and 2028 revenues indicates a year-over-year increase of around 23.5% and 21.6%, respectively.

How Competitors Fare Against CRWD

Competitors like Palo Alto Networks PANW and SentinelOne S are also gaining ground through platform expansion and AI innovation.

In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, Palo Alto Networks saw robust growth in its Next-Gen Security ARR, which increased 60% year over year. The growth was driven by increased customer adoption of PANW’s advanced cybersecurity offerings, including its AI-driven XSIAM platform, SASE and software firewalls.

Though comparatively a small competitor, SentinelOne posted first-quarter fiscal 2027 year-over-year growth of 23% in its ARR. The growth was fueled by the rising adoption of SentinelOne’s AI-first Singularity platform and Purple AI.

CRWD’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of CrowdStrike have jumped 42.8% in the year-to-date period compared with the Zacks Security industry’s return of 44.3%.

CRWD YTD Price Return Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, CrowdStrike trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 26.57, significantly higher than the industry’s average of 15.77. The Zacks Value Score of F also suggests that CRWD stock is overvalued.

CRWD Forward 12-Month P/S Ratio



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CrowdStrike’s fiscal 2027 and 2028 earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 32.2% and 26.7%, respectively. The estimates for fiscal 2027 and 2028 have been revised upward by 8 cents and 9 cents, respectively, over the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CrowdStrike currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.