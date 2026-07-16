Can the AI Data Center Boom Become a Major Growth Driver for T1 Energy?

T1 Energy Inc TE is positioning itself to benefit from one of the most significant structural trends shaping the energy sector — the rapid growth of artificial intelligence. As hyperscale AI data centers require enormous amounts of electricity to power advanced computing infrastructure, utilities are expected to add substantial new generation capacity over the coming years.



Training and operating advanced AI models require massive computing power, and hyperscale data centers are expanding rapidly to support this demand. T1 Energy expects U.S. electricity consumption to grow at its fastest pace in decades, with AI infrastructure emerging as one of the largest new sources of demand. Because utility-scale solar can be deployed relatively quickly and remains one of the lowest-cost sources of new electricity generation, it is expected to play an increasingly important role in meeting these growing energy needs.



T1 Energy is preparing for this opportunity by expanding its U.S. manufacturing platform. The company's 5 gigawatt (GW) G1_Dallas facility is already producing solar modules, while construction of its G2_Austin solar cell manufacturing facility remains on schedule. The first 2.1 GW phase is expected to begin production during the fourth quarter of 2026, supplying domestically manufactured solar cells to G1_Dallas and creating a vertically integrated U.S. manufacturing platform.



Vertical integration also strengthens T1 Energy's competitive position by reducing reliance on imported components, improving quality control and increasing supply-chain resilience. As utilities and developers increasingly prioritize domestically manufactured products for large-scale renewable energy projects, the company's integrated manufacturing strategy could become an important competitive advantage.

Solar Companies Benefiting From AI-Driven Electricity Demand

Along with TE, some other solar companies are also expected to benefit from the rapid expansion of AI infrastructure.



First Solar FSLR continues expanding its U.S. manufacturing footprint to meet growing demand for utility-scale solar projects. As electricity consumption rises from AI data centers and broader electrification trends, FSLR is well positioned to supply large-scale solar modules to developers and utilities.



Nextpower NXT is benefiting from the rapid deployment of utility-scale solar projects through its intelligent solar tracking systems. NXT’s technology helps maximize energy generation and improve project economics, positioning the company to benefit from the same long-term industry trends.

TE’s Earnings Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 earnings per share (EPS) indicates an increase of 85.28% and 75.86%, respectively, year over year.



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TE Stock Trading at a Discount

T1 Energy is trading at a discount relative to the industry, with a forward 12-month price-to-sales of 1.73X compared with the industry average of 2.17X.



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TE Stock Price Performance

In the past three months, the company’s shares have risen 32.2% compared with the industry’s 7% growth.



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TE’s Zacks Rank

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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