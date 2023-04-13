US Markets
Can AI answer your money questions? We put chatbots to the test

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

April 13, 2023 — 12:00 am EDT

Written by Reuters -> 

    By Chris Taylor
       NEW YORK, April 13 (Reuters) - Face it, we could all use
a little help with our money. So who better to ask for personal
finance advice than a couple of the most powerful chatbots on
the planet?
    Both OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard are dominating
headlines recently, for their generative capabilities and vast
storehouses of information. Each has far more processing power
than, say, any individual personal finance writer (ahem).
    That in mind, we asked our AI assistants-slash-overlords
these classic personal finance questions:
    
    What is one great business idea?
    Entrepreneurs are always looking for the Next Big Thing. On
this matter, ChatGPT was surprisingly specific: "One idea could
be to start a subscription-based meal delivery service that
caters to customers with specific dietary needs or preferences,
such as vegan, gluten-free, or low-carb diets."
    Bard does not seem to like limiting itself to one option,
even when asked to do so – it prefers lists. It threw out a
whole slew of ideas, including dog walking, translation,
“website flipping" and even working as a virtual assistant.
    
    What one town should I move to, to save the most money?
    With the rise of remote work in the pandemic era, many
Americans have considered relocating to lower-cost locales.
ChatGPT singled out Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Knoxville,
Tennessee, praising both for their affordability and growing job
markets.
    Bard also likes Fort Wayne, but added a few other
contenders: Henderson, Nevada; Sioux Falls, South Dakota;
Wichita, Kansas; and Oklahoma City.
    
    What one dividend stock is the most attractively valued?
    While stressing that as an AI language processor it “cannot
provide personalizedinvestment adviceor predict stock
performance,” ChatGPT praised telecommunications giant AT&T
 for its cheap metrics. Its lower-than-average
price-to-earnings ratio, plus its 7.1% dividend yield, caught
the chatbot’s attention.
    Meanwhile, chatty Bard concurred with the choice of AT&T,
but also added Verizon , Procter & Gamble , 3M
, and Johnson & Johnson  to the mix as bargain
stocks.
    
    What one growth stock is the most attractively valued?
    When ChatGPT crunched the numbers on this question, it
produced a familiar name: Amazon , praising the
e-commerce giant for its attractive price-to-sales and
price-to-book metrics after a challenging year.
    Bard also mentioned Amazon, but tossed in Apple ,
Tesla , and (maybe not surprisingly) Google parent
Alphabet , noting that price-to-earnings ratios for all
of them were well below their five-year averages.
    
    Give me one idea of a growing career field?
    Many Americans seem to be switching careers these days –
either of their own volition with the Great Resignation or
forced because of layoffs. ChatGPT tells me to consider the
field of data science and analytics, specifically roles like
data analyst and machine learning engineer.
    Bard is a little broader in its suggestions, nudging me to
consider becoming a nurse practitioner, software developer,
social media manager or even solar photovoltaic installer.
    
    What colleges give the most bang for the buck?
    Since my own teenager is off to college in the fall, I was
particularly curious about this one. And ChatGPT did indeed have
some answers: The University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill
and Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah.
    Bard had its own thoughts, though. It singled out the
University of Washington, CUNY Brooklyn, Purdue, the University
of Florida in Gainesville and Oklahoma State as offering an
attractive combination of quality and value.
    
    What one vacation spot is the cheapest option for summer?
    Bard was not very helpful here, suggesting bunking with
friends or family or arranging a "staycation," which was hardly
inspiring. But ChatGPT did have specific ideas for an affordable
summer trip: Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Myrtle Beach,
South Carolina, and Austin, Texas.
    
    Can money buy happiness?
    I couldn’t leave our new AI friends without asking a deeper
question about money and its role in our existence. ChatGPT
admitted it can be a factor in a happy life: “Studies have shown
that up to a certain point, increasing wealth can be associated
with increased happiness, as it can provide access to basic
needs such as food, shelter, and healthcare, as well as
opportunities for education and experiences.”
    But Bard was a little more declarative on the subject, that
cash will not get us the ultimate satisfaction we are seeking.
    “Money cannot buy you happiness itself,” it told me.
“Happiness is a state of mind that comes from within. It is not
something that can be bought or sold.”

