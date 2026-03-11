Can AI and Owned Brands Power the Next Phase of RVLV's Growth?

Revolve Group, Inc. RVLV is leaning into technology and brand-building to sharpen its edge in online fashion. The company’s artificial intelligence (AI) stack is improving product discovery and engagement, while owned brands and international growth are positioned to lift mix and margin quality over time.



RVLV currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), as investors wait and watch whether these initiatives lead to sustained gross-margin expansion and more consistent operating leverage.

Revolve’s Data Advantage Starts With AI

RVLV continues to embed AI across the customer experience and the back end. In fiscal 2025, the rollout of AI-driven personalization and enhancements to proprietary search algorithms contributed several million dollars in annualized revenue gains. The gains reflect better product discovery, which can lift engagement and conversion.



On the front end, AI-powered product recommendations and virtual styling tools are designed to keep shoppers exploring and buying. On the back end, management has pointed to efficiency and risk-control benefits from automated customer-service transcription, invoice processing automation, and fraud reduction. Taken together, these applications reinforce a data-driven merchandising loop that supports full-price selling and a premium service experience.

RVLV’s Next Step: From GenAI Testing to Agentic Chat

The company is now testing generative AI features that surface contextually relevant product information. The goal is to make the shopping journey more intuitive by delivering the right product details at the moment a customer needs them.



Management views this as a foundational step toward an agentic conversational shopping experience over time, where chat becomes more capable and action-oriented. The progression described is incremental, starting with product information surfaced more intelligently before moving to a more interactive conversational interface.

Revolve Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Revolve Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Revolve Group, Inc. Quote

Revolve’s Owned Brands as the Margin and Mix Lever

Owned brands matter because they are structurally more profitable than third-party brands while sitting at comparable premium price points. In the REVOLVE segment, owned-brand penetration was 19.8% of net sales in fiscal 2025, up from 18.2% in fiscal 2024. Management also noted that owned-brand penetration reached 20% in fiscal 2025, supported by new launches such as SRG and Haelo alongside continued traction in existing labels.



Scale is building behind this strategy. As of Dec. 31, 2025, RVLV had 28 owned brands with a combined social following above 4.3 million across Instagram and TikTok. Management expects penetration to trend meaningfully higher as it expands categories, deepens physical retail presence, and rolls out new brand concepts, which would improve mix and support gross margin.

RVLV International: Localize, Then Scale Efficiently

International is already a meaningful contributor. Fiscal 2025 net sales shipped outside the United States were $253.3 million, representing 20.7% of total net sales. The company’s reach is supported by select marketplaces, including Tmall Global, RED and Douyin in China, and Nykaa Fashion in India.



Momentum has been notable. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, international net sales grew 13%, outpacing 10% growth in the United States. China has stood out, growing at nearly twice the rate of the overall international business, supported by localized strategies. RVLV is also optimizing logistics through a Hong Kong fulfillment hub, which management said improves service levels while reducing logistics costs for China-related flows.

Revolve’s Physical Stores as an Omnichannel Multiplier

RVLV is expanding physical retail with a disciplined posture, targeting the large portion of global apparel and footwear spend that still happens in stores. The opening of a second permanent store at The Grove in Los Angeles is positioned as both brand-building and a way to deepen customer relationships in a more immersive setting.



Management cited strong performance from Aspen and early momentum at The Grove as catalysts for increased interest from tier-one landlords in other key markets. The company also tied stores to strategic outcomes, including higher owned-brand penetration, by putting its in-house assortment in front of customers beyond the digital journey.

A Look at RVLV’s Peers

In the broader apparel space, investors may also be tracking peers with different demand drivers. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. BOOT, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is seeing positive earnings-estimate revision momentum. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF is currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), as it balances brand momentum with a tougher macro backdrop for discretionary spending. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.