Can Agnico Eagle's Strong Free Cash Flow Drive Its Next Growth Phase?

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM logged first-quarter free cash flow of roughly $732 million, climbing 23% year over year. The upside was backed by higher gold prices and robust operational results. Operating cash flow was roughly $1.3 billion in the first quarter, up around 29% from the year-ago quarter.



Notably, AEM’s free cash flow surged 105% year over year to a record $4.4 billion in 2025. Operating cash flow for full-year 2025 was also a record $6.8 billion, driven by operational efficiencies.



AEM’s strong liquidity position and substantial cash flows allow it to maintain a strong exploration budget and fund a robust pipeline of growth projects. The strong free cash flow supports investments in growth initiatives, including the Odyssey project in the Canadian Malartic Complex, Detour Lake, Hope Bay, Upper Beaver and San Nicolas.



A robust free cash flow generation places AEM firmly in the upper tier of gold producers. This allows the company to pivot these funds into high-return growth initiatives, enhance its shareholder returns and further accelerate debt reduction.



Among Agnico Eagle’s peers, Newmont Corporation NEM registered a record quarterly free cash flow in the first quarter, underpinned by its operational efficiency, the strength of its asset portfolio and higher gold and silver prices. NEM’s free cash flow surged 161% year over year to $3.1 billion in the first quarter, led by an increase in net cash from operating activities and lower capital investment. Newmont, on its first-quarter call, said that it expects to continue delivering strong free cash flows in 2026, aided by its world-class portfolio.



Barrick Mining Corporation B generates strong cash flows, with a significant portion funneled back to its investors. In the first quarter, Barrick generated strong operating cash flows of roughly $2.6 billion, up 111% year over year. Barrick’s attributable free cash flow shot up 195% year over year to around $1.2 billion.

The Zacks Rundown for AEM

Agnico Eagle’s shares have gained 30.4% in the past year against the Zacks Mining – Gold industry’s rise of 43.2%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, AEM is currently trading at a forward 12-month earnings multiple of 11.56, a roughly 23.6% premium to the industry average of 9.35X. It carries a Value Score of C.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEM’s 2026 and 2027 earnings implies a year-over-year rise of 59.4% and 1.6%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2026 and 2027 have been trending higher over the past 60 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AEM stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Newmont Corporation (NEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Barrick Mining Corporation (B) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.