Can Agnico Eagle's Robust Free Cash Flow Power Its Next Growth Phase?

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM logged record second-quarter free cash flow of $1,305 million, more than doubling the prior-year quarter figure of $557 million. The surge was backed by the strength in gold prices and strong operational execution. Free cash flow before working capital adjustments reached $792 million, up around 36% from the year-ago quarter.



The strong free cash flow supports investments in growth initiatives, including Canadian Malartic’s underground expansion, Hope Bay and Detour Lake, as well as debt repayments and shareholder returns. AEM’s strong liquidity position and substantial cash flows allow it to maintain a strong exploration budget and fund a strong pipeline of growth projects.



The company remains focused on paying down debt using excess cash, with long-term debt reducing by $550 million sequentially to $595 million at the end of the second quarter. It ended the quarter with a significant net cash position of $963 million, driven by the increase in cash position and reduction of debt.



AEM also returned around $300 million to its shareholders through dividends and repurchases in the second quarter. A robust free cash flow generation places it firmly in the upper tier of gold producers. This allows the company to pivot these funds into high-return growth initiatives, enhance returns and further accelerate debt reduction as the year progresses.



Among Agnico Eagle’s peers, Newmont Corporation NEM logged a record quarterly free cash flow in the second quarter of 2025, underscoring its operational efficiency and the strength of its Tier 1 portfolio. Newmont’s free cash flow surged nearly threefold year over year and 42% from the prior quarter to $1.7 billion, led by an increase in net cash from operating activities and lower capital investment. However, Newmont has flagged several headwinds likely to unfavorably impact third-quarter free cash flow, including higher capital spending and increased cash tax payments.



Barrick Mining Corporation B logged a free cash flow of $375 million for the first quarter, a nearly 12-fold year-over-year rise. The surge reflects Barrick’s higher operating cash flows driven by an uptick in realized gold and copper prices. Barrick reduced net debt by 5% during the quarter, leveraging healthy free cash flow generation.

The Zacks Rundown for AEM

Agnico Eagle’s shares have shot up 57.7% year to date against the Zacks Mining – Gold industry’s rise of 57.2%, largely driven by the gold price rally.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, AEM is currently trading at a forward 12-month earnings multiple of 18.11, a roughly 45.5% premium to the industry average of 12.45X. It carries a Value Score of C.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEM’s 2025 and 2026 earnings implies a year-over-year rise of 61.2% and 1.4%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2025 and 2026 have been trending higher over the past 60 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AEM stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

One Big Gain, Every Trading Day

To help you take full advantage of this market, you’re invited to access every stock recommendation in all our private portfolios - for just $1.

Zacks private portfolio services that closed 256 double and triple-digit winners in 2024 alone. That’s about one big gain every day the market was open. Of course, not all our picks are winners, but members have seen recent gains as high as +627% +1,340%, and +1,708%.

Imagine how much you could profit with a steady stream of real-time picks from all our services that cover a number of strategies to suit a variety of investing and trading styles.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Newmont Corporation (NEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Barrick Mining Corporation (B) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.