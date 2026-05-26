Can AGNC Investment's Defensive Strategy Support Long-Term Growth?

AGNC Investment Corp. AGNC has been maintaining an active and defensive portfolio-management strategy, which may support long-term growth despite elevated volatility in the mortgage market. By actively repositioning its portfolio and adjusting hedging strategies, the company is attempting to reduce interest-rate and prepayment risks while preserving attractive return opportunities.

The company continues to retain a significant hedge position. As of March 31, 2026, AGNC had interest-rate hedges covering 75% of its Investment Securities Repo, TBA position and other debt. At the same time, the company reduced certain credit-focused and non-agency holdings while increasing exposure to higher-coupon Agency mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”). These repositioning efforts are expected to improve cash flow stability and provide better protection against prepayment uncertainty.

This strategy has already helped AGNC navigate uncertain conditions. First-quarter 2026 results benefited from higher average asset yields and increased net interest income (NII). AGNC’s focus on Agency mortgage-backed securities remains a key growth driver. These securities are supported by government agencies or government-sponsored enterprises, making them relatively safer within fixed-income markets. The company held a $94.7 billion investment portfolio at the end of the first quarter, including $84.4 billion in Agency MBS and $9.5 billion in net TBA securities.

However, growth prospects are not without risks. Mortgage-spread volatility, interest-rate movements and an unfavorable yield curve can pressure near-term performance. The company’s economic return on tangible common equity was negative 1.6% in the first quarter, showing that hedging cannot fully protect against spread-related losses.

Nevertheless, AGNC’s disciplined portfolio management and defensive investment approach provide stability for long-term growth.

How AGNC Stacks Up Against NLY & STWD

AGNC competes with Annaly Capital Management NLY and Starwood Property Trust STWD in the mortgage REIT space. However, each company follows a distinct investment strategy based on its portfolio focus and risk-return priorities.

Annaly pursues a diversified strategy, combining traditional Agency mortgage-backed securities with non-agency and credit-focused assets. While Agency MBS provides downside protection, investments in non-agency asset classes enhance return opportunities. The company is also expanding its mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”) platform through newly originated MSR acquisitions from its partner network, which is expected to support durable cash flows and strengthen its MSR business. As of March 31, 2026, Annaly’s investment portfolio aggregated $106.7 billion.

In contrast, Starwood primarily focuses on commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities and real estate debt assets. As of March 31, 2026, the company managed a diversified portfolio of $3.2 billion. Supported by disciplined origination activities, continued balance-sheet optimization efforts and active investments across its diversified platform, the company remained focused on driving stable earnings growth in 2026. Starwood’s expertise in commercial real estate lending and asset management continues to differentiate it within the mortgage REIT space.

AGNC Investment’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Shares of AGNC have gained 13.7% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 2.9%.



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AGNC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.