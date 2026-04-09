Can AGNC Investment Sustain Its Impressive 13.9% Dividend Yield?

AGNC Investment Corp. AGNC continues to draw investor attention, supported by its elevated dividend yield. The company’s commitment to sustaining high payouts makes it a notable option for income-focused investors.

Income-seeking investors typically gravitate toward real estate investment trust (REIT) stocks, as U.S. law requires these companies to distribute at least 90% of their annual taxable income as dividends. Against this backdrop, AGNC currently offers a yield of 13.9%, higher than the industry average of 13.3%, enhancing its appeal as a reliable source of steady income.

Dividend Yield



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Apart from dividends, AGNC also has a share repurchase plan in place. In October 2024, the company replaced its earlier buyback plan with a new authorization of up to $1 billion, valid through Dec. 31, 2026. As of Dec. 31, 2025, the full capacity remained available. Management intends to repurchase shares only when shares trade below the estimated tangible net book value, reflecting a disciplined approach to enhancing shareholder value while managing price volatility.

Financially, AGNC appears well-positioned to support its capital return strategy. It benefits from diversified funding access across a broad range of counterparties, allowing flexibility in portfolio management. As of Dec. 31, 2025, the company’s liquidity, including unencumbered cash and Agency MBS, rose to $7.6 billion from $7.2 billion in the prior quarter, providing a cushion to navigate market fluctuations while sustaining capital distributions.

With mortgage rates remaining relatively stable and expectations of a potential rate cut this year, funding pressures may gradually ease, supporting net interest spreads. This, in turn, could strengthen AGNC Investment’s profitability and help sustain its dividend profile in the near term.

How AGNC Competes With NLY & STWD in Terms of Dividends

Annaly Capital Management Inc. NLY and Starwood Property Trust Inc. STWD also continue to focus on delivering shareholder returns through dividend distributions.

Annaly currently offers a dividend yield of 12.84%. The company has been actively working on strengthening its balance sheet by improving liquidity and managing leverage levels. As of Dec. 31, 2025, Annaly reported $9.4 billion of total assets available for financing, including $6.1 billion in cash and unencumbered Agency mortgage-backed securities. This strong liquidity position provides financial flexibility and helps support its capital distribution capacity even during periods of market stress.

On the other hand, Starwood Property offers a dividend yield of 10.92%; however, its liquidity position appears comparatively weaker. As of Dec. 31, 2025, Starwood Property held $674.6 million in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, against total debt of $22.1 billion, including secured financing, collateralized loan obligations, securitizations, and unsecured senior notes. This relatively tight liquidity cushion raises concerns around its ability to comfortably meet obligations if economic conditions deteriorate further.

AGNC Investment’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Over the past year, AGNC shares have gained 27.1% compared with the industry’s rise of 12%.

Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.