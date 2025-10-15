Can AEVA's LiDAR Redefine Safety in Intelligent Transport?

Aeva Technologies’ ( AEVA ) entry into the Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) market in 2025 marks a major milestone in its evolution beyond automotive applications. The company’s 4D LiDAR sensors are now being used by Sensys Gatso Australia in mobile speed enforcement units built to tackle speeding — a factor behind nearly 40% of traffic fatalities in the country. AEVA’s Atlas sensor provides real-time, weather-resistant velocity detection as a secondary speed verification layer alongside radar, offering a level of accuracy and reliability that traditional tools rarely achieve.

This partnership highlights the growing confidence in AEVA’s Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave LiDAR technology. Sensys Gatso, a global leader with over 60,000 traffic enforcement systems installed worldwide, chose AEVA as its sole LiDAR supplier — a strong validation of the sensor’s precision, responsiveness and performance under challenging conditions. Compact and efficient, the Atlas sensor is particularly well-suited for complex traffic environments, where its instant velocity data helps ensure consistent and error-free measurements.

Beyond speed enforcement, Aeva is extending its reach across broader transportation applications. The company is developing intelligent software for detecting wrong-way drivers, improving intersection safety, and enhancing real-time traffic flow analysis. With its reliable performance across diverse weather and lighting conditions, Aeva’s LiDAR enables cities to reduce infrastructure costs while improving road safety. As urban areas worldwide move toward smarter traffic systems, Aeva’s entry into ITS could help redefine how mobility data is captured and used.

Companies Powering the Next Wave of Smart Infrastructure

Innoviz Technologies ( INVZ ) is redefining urban intelligence with its InnovizSMART Long-Range LiDAR. Built for advanced traffic and security systems, Innoviz’s technology delivers accurate 3D detection up to 400 meters, even in harsh weather. Innoviz Technologies combines automotive-grade precision with easy installation and strong privacy safeguards, helping cities enhance mobility, safety and efficiency.

Ouster ( OUST ) is also reshaping how cities manage their roads through its AI-driven BlueCity platform. Ouster’s lidar-based system integrates real-time object detection and NVIDIA edge computing to optimize traffic signals and reduce congestion. With its focus on smarter intersections and safer streets, Ouster continues to advance intelligent, connected infrastructure across modern cities.

AEVA’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Aeva Technologies have surged 280% so far in 2025.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, AEVA trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of over 30, well above the industry. AEVA carries a Value Score of F.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

See how the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Aeva Technologies’ earnings has been revised over the past 60 days.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

