Can AeroVironment's Tactical UAS Portfolio Drive Revenue Growth?

AeroVironment, Inc. AVAV is working to expand its revenue potential by strengthening its portfolio of tactical uncrewed aircraft systems (“UAS”), which are used for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions. These systems play an important role in modern defense operations, as military forces increasingly rely on real-time data to support decision-making in the field. With continued defense spending and changing battlefield requirements, demand for such technologies remains steady.



A major contributor to growth is AVAV’s focus on lightweight and portable UAS platforms that can be deployed quickly in different operational settings. These systems are designed to be easy to operate, allowing troops to carry out missions without complex setup or extensive training. Their ability to function across various mission types, including reconnaissance and situational monitoring, helps expand the company’s market reach.



AeroVironment is also seeing benefits from ongoing product upgrades and repeat demand from existing customers. Improvements in areas such as sensor quality, communication systems and software performance are encouraging users to upgrade their current platforms. This not only supports new sales but also creates opportunities for follow-on orders, maintenance and related services.



As global defense forces increase their reliance on unmanned systems for real-time intelligence, demand for tactical UAS is expected to rise. AeroVironment’s focus on expanding and upgrading its UAS portfolio positions it to capture growing opportunities and strengthen its long-term revenue outlook.

Rising UAS Adoption Supports Revenue Opportunities

Rising demand for real-time battlefield intelligence is boosting the adoption of tactical unmanned systems across defense forces, improving situational awareness and mission efficiency. Demand for reliable UAS solutions remains strong, with other companies benefiting from this trend, as discussed below.



Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. KTOS develops UAS and autonomous platforms used in defense, surveillance and training missions, supporting modern military operations with flexible and scalable solutions.



L3Harris Technologies, Inc. LHX provides advanced intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, sensors and communication technologies that enhance unmanned operations and support real-time defense intelligence and mission coordination.

Earnings Estimates for AVAV Stock

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027 earnings per share suggests a year-over-year decline of 7.62% and growth of 23.34%, respectively.



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AVAV Stock Trading at a Discount

AeroVironment is trading at a discount relative to the industry, with a forward 12-month price-to-sales of 4.54X compared with the industry average of 12X.



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AVAV Stock Price Performance

In the past year, AVAV shares have surged 56.6% compared with the industry’s 30.3% growth.



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AVAV’s Zacks Rank

AeroVironment currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.