Can Aerospace & Defense ETFs Rise Amid Ongoing Geopolitical Conflicts?

(1:00) - The Journey From Fighter Town USA To Portfolio Manager

(4:00) - Understanding What Exactly Happened To The Boeing Plane On January 5th

(9:15) - What Kind of Financial Impact Will This Incident Have On Boeing?

(16:15) - Why Haven’t We Seen Such Issues With Airbus Aircrafts?

(21:00) - Defense Industry Outlook Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

(24:55) - What Kind of Demand Can Investors Expect In The Commercial Aerospace Industry?

(27:05) - Gabelli Commercial Aerospace and Defense ETF: GCAB

(31:30) - Episode Roundup: ITA, PPA, XAR

Podcast@Zacks.com

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Tony Bancroft, portfolio manager of the Gabelli Commercial Aerospace & Defense ETF GCAD, about the outlook for the aerospace and defense industry.

Boeing BA shares have plunged about 20% since a part of a 737 Max 9 jet operated by Alaska Airlines ALK blew out mid-flight, forcing the plane to make an emergency landing. This incident led to the grounding of many 737 MAX jets by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Last week, the FAA allowed the grounded jets to resume flying but imposed limits on Boeing’s 737 production. Boeing has continued to face questions about its quality control systems, particularly following two fatal 737 MAX 8 crashes in 2018 and 2019.

Rising geopolitical tensions have resulted in increased defense spending worldwide. Defense spending is one of the very few areas that have gained bipartisan support in the US.

On the commercial side, global air traffic continues to expand. The rising middle class in emerging economies and their growing incomes are expected to be key drivers of air travel demand in the future.

The iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF ITA is a market-cap weighted ETF. Boeing BA gets almost 17% weighting in the fund. Other top holdings include Lockheed Martin LMT and RTX RTX.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF XAR follows an equal-weighted index while the Invesco Aerospace & Defense Portfolio PPA tracks a modified market cap weighted index of companies involved in the defense, military, homeland security and space industries.

Tune in to the podcast to learn more.

Make sure to be on the lookout for the next edition of the ETF Spotlight and remember to subscribe! If you have any comments or questions, please email podcast@zacks.com.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Boeing Company (BA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA): ETF Research Reports

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (PPA): ETF Research Reports

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR): ETF Research Reports

RTX Corporation (RTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gabelli Commercial Aerospace and Defense ETF (GCAD): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.