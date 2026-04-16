Can AEM's Robust Free Cash Flow Drive Its Next Growth Phase?

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM logged solid fourth-quarter free cash flow of roughly $1.3 billion, more than doubling the prior-year figure of $570 million. For the full year, free cash flow was a record $4.4 billion, up 105% year over year. The surge was backed by the strength in gold prices and strong operational execution.



AEM’s operating cash flow also surged around 87% from the year-ago quarter to roughly $2.1 billion in the fourth quarter. Operating cash flow for full-year 2025 was a record $6.8 billion, driven by operational efficiencies.



The strong free cash flow supports investments in growth initiatives, including the Odyssey project in the Canadian Malartic Complex, Detour Lake, Hope Bay, Upper Beaver and San Nicolas, as well as debt repayments and shareholder returns. AEM’s strong liquidity position and substantial cash flows allow it to maintain a strong exploration budget and fund a strong pipeline of growth projects.



The company remains focused on paying down debt using excess cash, with total long-term debt reducing by roughly $950 million in 2025, ending the year with $196 million. It ended the quarter with a significant net cash position of nearly $2.2 billion, driven by the increase in cash position and reduction in debt. AEM also returned around $1.4 billion to its shareholders in 2025 through dividends and share buybacks.



A robust free cash flow generation places AEM firmly in the upper tier of gold producers. This allows the company to pivot these funds into high-return growth initiatives, enhance returns and further accelerate debt reduction.



Among Agnico Eagle’s peers, Newmont Corporation NEM registered a record quarterly free cash flow in the fourth quarter, underscoring its operational efficiency and the strength of its portfolio. NEM’s free cash flow nearly doubled year over year to a record $2.8 billion in the quarter and surged two-and-a-half-fold year over year to a record $7.3 billion, led by an increase in net cash from operating activities. Newmont, on its fourth-quarter call, said that it expects to continue to deliver strong free cash flows in 2026, aided by a world-class portfolio.



Barrick Mining Corporation B generated strong operating cash flows in 2025, with a significant portion funneled back to investors. Barrick logged operating cash flows of roughly $2.7 billion in the fourth quarter, up 13% year over year, while free cash flow rose 9% to around $1.6 billion. For full-year 2025, Barrick’s operating cash flow surged 71% to around $7.7 billion, and free cash flow shot up 194% to $3.9 billion.

The Zacks Rundown for AEM

Agnico Eagle’s shares have shot up 76.4% in the past year against the Zacks Mining – Gold industry’s rise of 87.2%, largely driven by the gold price rally.

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From a valuation standpoint, AEM is currently trading at a forward 12-month earnings multiple of 15.96, a roughly 25.8% premium to the industry average of 12.69X. It carries a Value Score of D.

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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEM’s 2026 and 2027 earnings implies a year-over-year rise of 61.7% and 0.8%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2026 and 2027 have been trending higher over the past 60 days.

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AEM stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.