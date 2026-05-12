Can AEM's Growth Pipeline Fuel Its Next Production Upside?

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM is progressing with its growth projects, which are poised to boost production and cash flow. Backed by strong liquidity and robust cash generation, the company remains well-positioned to maintain an extensive exploration program while fully funding its portfolio of development projects.



AEM is advancing with its key value drivers and pipeline projects, including the Odyssey project in the Canadian Malartic Complex, Detour Lake, Hope Bay, Upper Beaver and San Nicolas. The Hope Bay project, with proven and probable mineral reserves of 3.4 million ounces, is expected to play a significant role in generating cash flow in the coming years. AEM advanced site preparations for a potential project redevelopment in the first quarter of 2026, with a potential decision expected this month.



At Canadian Malartic, Agnico Eagle is advancing the transition to underground mining with the construction of the Odyssey mine and executing other opportunities to beef up annual production. Production from East Gouldie commenced from the ramp in the first quarter.



Drilling at the Marban deposit, added through the acquisition of O3 Mining, focuses on mineral reserve and mineral resource expansion. AEM also continued to work on a feasibility study at San Nicolas. At Detour Lake, AEM advanced the development of the exploration ramp during the first quarter. Development activities advanced at Upper Beaver, which has the potential to produce 200,000-225,000 ounces of gold and 3,600 tons of copper annually.



AEM’s robust pipeline of growth projects is expected to drive the company’s next stage of production growth and earnings strength. As these projects advance, Agnico Eagle is positioned to enter a new phase of low-cost, long-life production. With significant capital investments already made and most projects progressing on schedule, successful execution should enhance operational flexibility, raise throughput capacity and extend mine life, ultimately creating stronger long-term shareholder value.



Among its peers, Newmont Corporation NEM continues to invest in growth projects in a calculated manner. Newmont is pursuing several projects, including the Cadia Panel Caves and Tanami Expansion 2 in Australia. These projects should expand production capacity and extend mine life, driving Newmont’s revenues and profits.



Barrick Mining Corporation B also remains on track with its slate of high-return growth projects. Barrick’s major gold and copper growth projects, such as Goldrush, the Pueblo Viejo plant expansion and mine life extension, Fourmile and Lumwana Super Pit, are being executed. These projects are advancing on schedule and within budget, laying the groundwork for the next generation of profitable production for Barrick.

The Zacks Rundown for AEM

Agnico Eagle’s shares have gained 16.1% year to date compared with the Zacks Mining – Gold industry’s rise of 8.1%.

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From a valuation standpoint, AEM is currently trading at a forward 12-month earnings multiple of 14.96, a roughly 29.2% premium to the industry average of 11.58X. It carries a Value Score of D.

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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEM’s 2026 and 2027 earnings implies a year-over-year rise of 58.1% and 1.5%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2026 and 2027 have been trending lower over the past 60 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AEM stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.