Can Advancements in Two-Way Satellite Communication Buoy GSAT's Stock?

Globalstar, Inc. GSAT has teamed up with GCT Semiconductor Holding Inc. GCTS to engineer two-way satellite messaging systems for its mobile devices and modules. The initiative integrates GCTS’ cutting-edge IoT and 4G/5G semiconductor technology into Globalstar’s next-generation product suite. The partnership was unveiled ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, where both companies will be showcasing their latest innovations from March 3-6.



Following the collaboration announcement, GSAT’s shares went up 3% in trading and closed at $21.58 on March 3. Shares also gained 2.5% in pre-market trading on March 5, 2025.



Recently, Globalstar launched an advanced two-way satellite IoT solution using its low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation. Its RM200M module is the first satellite module to feature integrated GNSS, Bluetooth, an accelerometer and an application processor, enabling advanced two-way communication. It leverages LEO satellites for global, resilient connectivity, supports edge computing and allows seamless cellular integration.



The key component in this partnership is Globalstar’s RM200M product, which will be integrated with GCT’s IoT chip, GDM7243i. Future products will also incorporate GDM7243SL (a 4G LTE chip) and GCT’s 5G IoT-enabled chipset, enabling multi-mode switching between satellite and cellular networks. This ensures that devices will have robust and reliable connectivity even in the most remote locations.

Globalstar, Inc. Price and Consensus

Globalstar, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Globalstar, Inc. Quote

Globalstar remains at the forefront of two-way satellite messaging technology, uniquely positioned to support advanced network solutions. The collaboration with GCTS is likely to accelerate the development of innovative LTE and IoT products, further strengthening Globalstar’s solution portfolio. Expanded portfolio unlocks new revenue streams and business opportunities for the company, improving GSAT’s financial health and stock movement.



Steady growth in Service revenues and Subscriber equipment revenues are driving its top-line performance. In the last reported quarter, revenues of $61.2 million rose 16.7% year over year. However, it incurred a loss of 42 cents per share, wider than the loss of 14 cents in the year-ago quarter.



Globalstar has reiterated its financial outlook for 2025, expecting total revenues to range between $260 million and $285 million. The company anticipates maintaining an adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 50%.

Globalstar’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

Globalstar currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). Shares of the company have gained 8.2% in the past year compared with the Zacks Satellite and Communication industry's growth of 53.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are InterDigital, Inc. IDCC and Arista Networks, Inc. ANET. IDCC presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while ANET carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



IDCC is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular as well as wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks. It has a long-term growth expectation of 15%.



Arista delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 12.87%. It has a long-term growth expectation of 14.41%. It supplies products to a prestigious set of customers, including Fortune 500 global companies in markets such as cloud titans, enterprises, financials and specialty cloud service providers.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Globalstar, Inc. (GSAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. (GCTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.