Can Advanced Micro Devices Aid Its Data Center Revenues With GPUs?

Advanced Micro Devices AMD is benefiting from strong demand for its Graphics Processing Units (GPUs), driven by the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning techniques.



This growing demand is reflected in AMD’s financial performance. In the first quarter of 2025, Data Center revenues surged 57.2% year over year to $3.674 billion, accounting for 49.4% of total revenues. The surge was primarily driven by growth in AMD EPYC CPU and AMD Instinct GPU sales.



AMD is strengthening its footprint in the artificial intelligence market through an expanding portfolio. AMD recently introduced its comprehensive, end-to-end AI platform at the 2025 Advancing AI event, introducing the powerful Instinct MI350 Series GPUs with 4x generational AI compute gains.



In June 2025, AMD unveiled its new Instinct MI350 Series GPUs and open rack-scale AI infrastructure, showcasing significant AI performance and energy efficiency advancements alongside major industry partners.



Further strengthening its GPU ecosystem in the first quarter of 2025, AMD enhanced its support for frontier AI models on Instinct GPUs with ROCm software, offering day-zero support for the latest Meta AI Llama 4 and Google Gemma 3 models. In the reported quarter, Core42, G42’s digital infrastructure arm, began large-scale deployment of AMD Instinct GPUs. This move powers one of France’s most advanced AI compute facilities.

Advanced Micro Devices Faces Stiff Competition

AMD faces stiff competition in the GPU market from the likes of NVIDIA NVDA and Intel Corporation INTC.



NVIDIA is benefiting from the strong growth of artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance and accelerated computing. The growing demand for generative AI and large language models, which utilize GPUs based on NVIDIA’s Hopper and Blackwell architectures, is driving data center revenues. In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, Data Center revenues jumped 73.3% year over year and 9.9% from the previous quarter to $39.1 billion.



Intel is actively expanding its presence in the GPU market with the introduction of new Arc Pro B-series GPUs for professionals and workstations, particularly for AI inference and demanding workloads. With features such as high memory capacity, multi-GPU scalability, and extensive software compatibility, Intel aims to support creators and AI developers with powerful, reliable solutions.

AMD’s Share Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Advanced Micro Device shares have gained 18.9% year to date, outperforming the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s return of 4.4%. However, the company has underperformed the Zacks Computer - Integrated Systems industry’s increase of 28.1%.

AMD Stock Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AMD stock is trading at a premium, with a forward 12-month Price/Sales of 6.78X compared with the industry’s 3.92X. AMD has a Value Score of F.

AMD Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2025 earnings is currently pegged at 54 cents per share, representing an 8.4% decline over the past 30 days. This indicates a 21.74% decrease year over year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Price and Consensus

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Quote

The consensus mark for 2025 earnings is pegged at $3.92 per share, which has declined 2.4% over the past 30 days, suggesting 18.43% year-over-year growth.



AMD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intel Corporation (INTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.