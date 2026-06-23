Can Acadia's Turnaround Strategy Drive Long-Term Shareholder Value?

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. ACHC demonstrates how a mission-driven healthcare company can create long-term shareholder value. As the largest standalone behavioral health provider in the United States, operating 275 facilities and more than 12,400 beds across 40 states, Acadia plays a critical role in addressing the nation's growing mental health and addiction treatment needs. Following a challenging period marked by regulatory scrutiny and industry-wide pressures, it has focused on rebuilding operational strength and restoring investor confidence.

Over the past year, management has taken meaningful steps to protect shareholder value. Acadia resolved some legacy billing disputes, worked toward strengthening compliance standards and improving workforce retention, and brought back experienced industry leader Debbie Osteen as CEO. These actions signal a commitment to accountability, operational discipline and long-term value creation.

Acadia's strategy has also evolved. Rather than pursuing growth, it has shifted toward maximizing returns from its existing footprint, limiting planned 2026 capital expenditures to a range of $255 million to $280 million. This strategic shift is evident in the company’s recent results, with first-quarter 2026 revenues rising 7.6% year over year to $828.8 million and management raising its full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance from $575-$610 million to $580-$615 million.

Demand for mental health and addiction treatment continues to rise, supported by growing awareness and significant unmet patient needs. While some historical expansions weighed on returns, many recently developed facilities are approaching maturity. Acadia now has an opportunity to convert years of investment into improved profitability, creating a potential turnaround opportunity for long-term investors.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Peers such as Universal Health Services, Inc. UHS and LifeStance Health Group, Inc. LFST are also pursuing growth and operational efficiency initiatives.

Universal Health Services is increasingly focused on extracting greater value from its behavioral health network. Alongside efforts to improve occupancy and outpatient growth, UHS recently announced its $835 million acquisition of Talkspace to expand patient access and broaden treatment options.

LifeStance Health continues to strengthen its outpatient mental health platform through clinician expansion and technology-enabled care, reflecting LFST’s efforts to capture a bigger share of the growing demand for behavioral health services.

ACHC’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Acadia have gained 20.9% over the past year compared to the industry’s 8.4% decline over the same period.



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From a valuation standpoint, ACHC trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71X, up from the industry average of 8.45X. ACHC carries a Value Score of C.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACHC’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $1.50 per share, which has moved 1 cent up in the past 60 days.



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Acadia currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (LFST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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