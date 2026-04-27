Can AAOI's Texas Capacity Expansion Drive its Next Growth Phase?

Applied Optoelectronics AAOI recently announced plans to add two buildings in Pearland, TX, to expand its manufacturing footprint in the Houston-area to about 900,000 square feet. The above-mentioned properties add about 388,000 square feet of manufacturing capacity to AAOI's already existing manufacturing space. Here, the rising demand for optical connectivity products used in data centers was the key factor that led to the company's decision to add more production capacity.

AAOI's expanded Houston-area footprint will allow the production of up to 700,000 units per month of combined 800G and 1.6T transceivers by the end of 2027.These products are used in high-speed data center networks that support AI workloads. The capacity expansion has enabled the company to raise its earlier target of production of more than 500,000 units per month of combined 800G and 1.6T products by the end of 2026.

The company also has plans to increase laser fabrication capacity in Texas by around 350% by the end of 2027. A key advantage here is AAOI's in-house laser manufacturing, which enables the company to manage component shortages and support customer demand. These factors should aid in the company's prospects since production capacity-related constraints and supply chain conditions are key factors which are currently limiting AAOI's overall growth.

This capacity expansion is the next step in the company's strategy to become a high-volume U.S. producer of AI-focused data center transceivers and optics. Progress in capacity ramp could support further growth in AAOI’s revenues and help the company reach the target of $1 billion in revenues in 2026. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 revenues indicates a year-over-year increase of around 107.6% and 90.1%, respectively.

How Competitors Fare Against AAOI

Applied Optoelectronics faces stiff competition from the likes of Lumentum LITE and Coherent COHR in the optical networking market.

In March, Coherent and NVIDIA announced a multi-year strategic agreement to develop advanced optical technologies used in AI data centers. As part of the deal, NVIDIA has made a multibillion-dollar purchase commitment for Coherent’s laser and optical networking products. In addition, NVIDIA will invest $2 billion in Coherent to support research and development, expand manufacturing capacity and strengthen operations as Coherent increases its U.S.-based production capabilities.

NVIDIA has also announced a multi-year strategic partnership with Lumentum to develop advanced optical technologies used in AI data centers. Under the agreement, NVIDIA has made a multibillion-dollar purchase commitment for Lumentum’s advanced laser components. In addition, NVIDIA will invest $2 billion in Lumentum to support research and development, expand manufacturing capacity and strengthen operations as Lumentum builds a new fabrication facility in the United States.

AAOI’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of AAOI have surged 365.2% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry’s return of 35.4%.

AAOI YTD Price Performance



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In terms of forward 12-month Price/Sales (P/S), Applied Optoelectronics is trading at 10.52X, higher than the industry’s forward 12-month P/S ratio of 9.27X.

AAOI Forward 12 Months (P/S) Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Applied Optoelectronics’ 2026 earnings is pegged at 84 cents per share, up by 52.7% over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, Applied Optoelectronics carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Coherent Corp. (COHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AAOI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.