Can A Roth IRA Be Used To Pay For College?

When it comes to paying for college, families can get creative. Besides typical financing sources like scholarships and student loans, some families tap their retirement savings to pay for higher education.

According to a 2023 report by Sallie Mae and Ipsos, 15% of families use withdrawals from retirement savings accounts, such as individual retirement accounts (IRAs), to pay for college.

Roth IRAs are popular retirement accounts since you can withdraw contributions without paying taxes or penalties. Can you use a Roth IRA for college? The answer is yes, but a Roth IRA may not be the best vehicle for college savings, and there are other options to invest in your child’s future.

What Is a Roth IRA?

A Roth IRA allows individuals to contribute money using after-tax dollars. Unlike other retirement accounts, a Roth IRA doesn’t have an upfront tax benefit. However, once you reach 59 ½, you can withdraw the money, including investment earnings, from the account tax-free.

With a Roth IRA, you can contribute up to $6,500 per year ($7,500 per year if you’re 50 or older).

Not everyone is eligible for a Roth IRA; income restrictions apply. If you’re single, you can contribute the full amount only if your income is under $138,000 annually.

Can a Roth IRA Be Used for College?

You can use withdrawals from a Roth IRA to pay for college expenses. How those withdrawals are taxed and penalized depends on your age.

If You’re Under the Age of 59 ½

If you’re under age 59 ½, you can withdraw the contributions—but not the earnings—at any time without incurring penalties or taxes. That benefit allows you to tap into the Roth IRA if you have an unexpected emergency expense or tuition bill.

However, you can’t withdraw the earnings from the account before reaching 59 ½. Early withdrawals of earnings are typically subject to income taxes and an additional 10% penalty.

There’s an exception: If you’re using the withdrawal to pay for qualified higher education expenses, the additional 10% penalty is waived. However, you’ll still owe income taxes on the earnings you withdraw.

If You’re Over the Age of 59 ½

If you’re 59 ½ or older and have had the Roth IRA open for at least five years, you can withdraw money from the account, including your contributions and earnings, at any time tax- and penalty-free. You can withdraw money to cover a child’s college education or other related expenses without worrying about added taxes or fees.

Pros and Cons of Using a Roth IRA for College

Pros

More investment options. With a Roth IRA, you can choose from various investment options, including individual stocks, bonds, index funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). You can manage the account on your own or through a robo-advisor, but you have complete control over your investments.

With a Roth IRA, you can choose from various investment options, including individual stocks, bonds, index funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). You can manage the account on your own or through a robo-advisor, but you have complete control over your investments. Can be used for other expenses. Unlike investment accounts specifically for higher education, Roth IRAs have fewer restrictions on use. You can withdraw your contributions at any time for any purpose without income taxes or penalties, and if you’re over 59 ½, you can also withdraw the earnings for any use. In this way, a Roth IRA is more flexible since you can withdraw money to pay for other needs, such as home renovations or medical bills.

Unlike investment accounts specifically for higher education, Roth IRAs have fewer restrictions on use. You can withdraw your contributions at any time for any purpose without income taxes or penalties, and if you’re over 59 ½, you can also withdraw the earnings for any use. In this way, a Roth IRA is more flexible since you can withdraw money to pay for other needs, such as home renovations or medical bills. Not limited to one beneficiary. With a Roth IRA, you can withdraw money and use it however you see fit. You can help send multiple people to college, not just one family member.

Cons

Income taxes on earnings. If you withdraw earnings from a Roth IRA before you reach 59 ½, you won’t be charged the 10% penalty when the funds are used for education expenses. However, you’ll still have to pay income taxes on the earnings.

If you withdraw earnings from a Roth IRA before you reach 59 ½, you won’t be charged the 10% penalty when the funds are used for education expenses. However, you’ll still have to pay income taxes on the earnings. Withdrawals can affect financial aid. If you take out money from a Roth IRA to pay for college, the entire withdrawal amount must be reported as income on the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). As a result, that withdrawal could limit your child’s eligibility for certain forms of financial aid.

If you take out money from a Roth IRA to pay for college, the entire withdrawal amount must be reported as income on the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). As a result, that withdrawal could limit your child’s eligibility for certain forms of financial aid. Decreased retirement savings. One of the biggest disadvantages of using a Roth IRA to pay for college is that it depletes your retirement savings, putting your future at risk.

Roth IRA vs. 529 Plan

A 529 education savings plan is a useful alternative to a Roth IRA. It’s a tax-advantaged account that allows you to invest money to pay for a child’s future education. The money in the account grows tax-deferred, and the withdrawals are free of income taxes or penalties if you use the money to pay for qualifying education expenses.

Unlike Roth IRAs, 529 plans don’t have income limits; anyone can contribute to a 529 plan regardless of how much they earn. And 529 plans don’t have annual limits; you can contribute up to $17,000 without triggering gift taxes, but total 529 contribution limits can be as high as $500,000 or more.

Although 529 plan contributions aren’t tax-deductible at the federal level, some states offer tax benefits, such as tax credits or deductions on your state income tax return.

Finally, 529 withdrawals don’t count against financial aid, so they won’t affect your child’s eligibility for grants or other need-based aid.

There are a few more things about 529s to consider:

You must select a beneficiary. When you open a 529 plan, you must choose a beneficiary to receive the money. Although you can change beneficiaries later, the funds may be used only for the beneficiary’s education.

When you open a 529 plan, you must choose a beneficiary to receive the money. Although you can change beneficiaries later, the funds may be used only for the beneficiary’s education. Funds are only for education costs. The money in a 529 must be used for qualifying education expenses, such as college tuition or school fees. You’ll have to pay income taxes and withdrawal penalties if you use the funds for other purposes, such as a car repair or hospital bill.

The money in a 529 must be used for qualifying education expenses, such as college tuition or school fees. You’ll have to pay income taxes and withdrawal penalties if you use the funds for other purposes, such as a car repair or hospital bill. Your investment options are limited. With a 529, you must choose your investments from a pool of preselected options. Depending on the state, your options may be meager.

Saving for College

You can use Roth IRAs to pay for college, but other investment options may be better choices.

Using a Roth IRA for college expenses can make sense if you have a healthy retirement fund outside of the Roth IRA, are over 59 ½ and the account is at least five years old. If you meet those requirements, you can withdraw money for college without taxes or penalties.

But if you’re younger than 59 ½ or need to save more aggressively to pay for college, a 529 plan is likely a better fit. With a 529, you can contribute more annually and withdraw money for qualified expenses at any time without incurring taxes or penalties.

Another savings option is a Coverdell Education Savings account, which offers a tax-advantaged way to save for K-12 and college expenses. The account must be started before the child beneficiary reaches the age of 18.

High-yield savings accounts are another option. These savings accounts, which don’t require you to name a beneficiary, offer higher interest rates than a traditional savings account. You can generally find high-yield savings accounts at online banks and credit unions.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.