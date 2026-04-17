Can 4.5GW Power Pipeline Drive IREN's $3.7B AI Cloud ARR Target?

IREN Limited IREN has secured more than 4.5 gigawatts (GW) of power across its data center portfolio. Management stated that to reach its target of $3.7 billion in annualized run-rate revenue (ARR) by the end of 2026, around only 10% of the current secured power capacity is required. This indicates that the company’s current ARR target can be achieved using a small portion of its total available power capacity.

The remaining capacity provides significant room for growth. Management highlighted that most of the 4.5GW remains available to support additional deployments. The company continues to expand its footprint, where it has secured a new 1.6-gigawatt site in Oklahoma. IREN's existing capacity across sites such as Prince George, Mackenzie, Canal Flats and Childress can also be used for further AI cloud expansion.

Management also said customer demand remains strong and that the company is in multiple advanced talks for large-scale deployments. IREN has already secured approximately $2.3 billion of annualized revenues under contract, including around $0.4 billion at Prince George. Management expects this to increase as additional contracts are finalized.

The main constraint is execution. Management highlighted that the time needed to build data centers and deploy GPUs is the key limiting factor. Power is already secured. Growth will depend on how quickly IREN can bring capacity online and convert it into future revenues, all of which will be the key factors to hit the target of $3.7 billion in AI cloud revenues by end of 2026.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 and 2027 indicates revenue growth of around 95% and 193.9%, respectively.

IREN Stock Faces Stiff Competition

IREN faces intense competition from Applied Digital APLD and TeraWulf WULF in the AI infrastructure space.

In January 2026, Applied Digital announced that it had started construction on Delta Forge 1, a large AI data center campus in a southern U.S. state. Delta Forge 1 is designed to support up to 430 megawatts (MW) of total utility power in its initial phase. This can support up to 300 MW of critical IT load. The goal is to turn available power into usable, high-density AI capacity for large customers.

In February 2026, TeraWulf announced the expansion of its digital and power infrastructure portfolio through the acquisition of two existing sites in Kentucky and Maryland. Together, these two acquisitions add about 1.5 GW of power capacity to the company’s portfolio. With these additions, TeraWulf’s total platform size increases to about 2.8 GW across five sites. These acquisitions support TeraWulf’s strategy of reusing existing energy infrastructure to meet growing power and computing demand.

IREN’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of IREN have surged 25.7% in the year-to-date period against the Zacks Financial Miscellaneous Services industry’s decline of 7.5%.

IREN YTD Price Return Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

IREN shares are overvalued, as suggested by the Value Score of F. In terms of forward price/sales, IREN is trading at 6.28X compared with the industry’s 2.9X.

IREN Forward 12 Months (P/S) Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IREN’s fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at 54 cents per share, revised down over the past 60 days, but marking a substantial year-over-year increase.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, IREN carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.