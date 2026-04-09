Can 13-15% Procedure Growth in 2026 Sustain ISRG's Premium Valuation?

Intuitive Surgical’s ISRG guidance for 13-15% da Vinci procedure growth in 2026 signals continued momentum, albeit moderating from the nearly 18% growth delivered in 2025. The outlook reinforces the company’s ability to sustain a premium growth profile, supported by durable demand across both U.S. and international markets.

Growth is expected to remain anchored in U.S. general surgery and international expansion, mirroring 2025 trends. In the United States, increasing adoption of robotic-assisted procedures — particularly in general surgery — continues to drive utilization, supported by expanding indications and improved workflow efficiency.

Internationally, procedure growth remains robust, benefiting from broader market access, training initiatives and rising penetration across Europe and Asia. Together, these drivers provide a diversified and scalable growth engine.

The guidance reflects notable macroeconomic and policy sensitivities. Management highlighted potential headwinds from changes in U.S. reimbursement dynamics, including ACA subsidy adjustments and Medicaid funding, which could affect hospital volumes and patient access. Outside the United States, capital constraints in Europe, competitive intensity in China tenders, and ongoing reimbursement reviews in Japan introduce variability in system placements and downstream procedure growth.

Despite these risks, Intuitive Surgical’s recurring revenue model — where procedures directly drive instruments and services revenues — creates strong operating leverage. Even at a moderated growth rate, mid-teens procedure expansion is sufficient to sustain double-digit revenue growth, given high utilization and installed base expansion.

While 13-15% growth reflects a normalization from peak levels, it remains structurally strong. Backed by multi-specialty adoption and geographic expansion, Intuitive Surgical appears well-positioned to sustain its premium valuation, provided macro pressures do not materially disrupt procedure volumes.

Peer Updates

Stryker SYK continues to demonstrate strong momentum in robotic surgery, though it does not provide explicit standalone procedure growth guidance for Mako. The company expects 8-9.5% organic sales growth in 2026, driven by strong procedural demand and capital placements.

Mako remains a central growth engine, with over 3,000 installed systems and rising utilization across knees and hips, where penetration continues to increase meaningfully. Key drivers for robotic procedure growth include expanding indications (shoulder, spine, advanced hips), strong capital order backlog and increasing surgeon adoption. Stryker’s strategy of continuous expansion of indications and high utilization suggests sustained double-digit robotic procedure growth.

Zimmer Biomet ZBH provides a more tempered 2026 outlook, with 1-3% organic growth, reflecting near-term disruption rather than demand weakness. While ZBH has not provided explicit guidance on robotic procedure growth, it highlighted strong robotic capital sales and double-digit growth in its technology and data segments, indicating continued adoption of its ROSA platform.

The primary drivers for robotic procedure growth include a robust innovation cycle (like ROSA Shoulder), increased sales force specialization and deeper penetration in ambulatory service centers and underpenetrated segments. Near-term growth is constrained by U.S. sales force restructuring, with more meaningful acceleration expected beyond 2027 as productivity improves.

ISRG’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of ISRG have lost 18.4% so far this year compared with a 14.2% decline for the industry.



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From a valuation standpoint, Intuitive Surgical trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 44.4, above the industry average. But, it is still lower than its five-year median of 70.63. ISRG carries a Value Score of D.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Intuitive Surgical’s 2026 earnings implies a 12.5% rise from the year-ago period’s level.



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The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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