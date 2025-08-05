Can $10,000 in O'Reilly Automotive Stock Turn Into $61,917 by 2035?

Key Points O'Reilly Automotive has been an amazing stock performer.

It's a somewhat recession-resistant business, too.

But think twice before buying great stocks at any price.

10 stocks we like better than O'Reilly Automotive ›

So, you're interested in O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ: ORLY) stock. Who could blame you? It's been a terrific performer for many years, making lots of shareholders richer. You might be wondering whether it could make you richer, too.

Well, it might, but there are a few issues to consider.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

For starters, let's review the stock's recent performance over time:

Period Average Annual Gain Past 3 years 28.23% Past 5 years 26.62% Past 10 years 19.89% Past 15 years 25.53%

I posed the question of whether you could turn $10,000 into $61,917 in a decade with O'Reilly stock because that's what would happen with average annual gains of 20%. Looking at the table above, you might think that achieving 20% average gains will be easy. That's not necessarily true, though -- because the stock's price seems a bit overheated at recent levels -- without much margin of safety.

If the shares were undervalued, aiming for 20% gains would seem more reasonable. But if the shares are overvalued, then they've gotten ahead of themselves and may well pull back before advancing again.

Consider these measures: O'Reilly's recent forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 33.4 is well above its five-year average of 23.2. And its recent price-to-sales ratio of 5.0 is well above its five-year average of 3.7.

Given all that, I won't be buying shares anytime soon. But the stock is worth adding to your watchlist in the hope of a better, lower price. It has many points in its favor. For one thing, its business is recession-resistant, should a recession rear its ugly head. When people's cars have issues, they will simply need to buy parts and supplies. And the average age of cars in America has increased recently.

O'Reilly Automotive is growing well, too, posting revenue and earnings increases of 6% and 11%, respectively, in its solid second quarter. Growth investors might keep an eye on O'Reilly, but income investors should look elsewhere, as it doesn't yet pay a dividend.

Should you invest $1,000 in O'Reilly Automotive right now?

Before you buy stock in O'Reilly Automotive, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and O'Reilly Automotive wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $631,505!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,103,313!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,039% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 181% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 4, 2025

Selena Maranjian has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.