Can $10,000 in The Metals Company Stock Turn Into $50,000 by 2030?

Key Points TMC The Metals Company stock has been a huge winner in 2025, and its share price has more than quadrupled year to date.

The company has seen huge gains as the importance of the the United States' domestic mineral sourcing capabilities has come into focus.

TMC is a very risky investment, but there are realistic scenarios in which the stock could keep rocketing higher.

10 stocks we like better than TMC The Metals Company ›

TMC The Metals Company (NASDAQ: TMC) has been one of the market's most explosive stocks across 2025's trading. Even after a recent pullback, the company's share price has surged roughly 368% year to date as of this writing.

TMC's huge gains have been powered by expectations that regulatory shifts and other political dynamics will fast-track the seabed mining specialist's path to operational deployment and rapid growth. If you're wondering whether the mining company has what it takes to turn a $10,000 investment into $50,000 or more over the next five years, read on for a look at key dynamics that could shape the stock's performance over that time frame.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Could TMC 5x over the next five years?

TMC's business is still in a pre-revenue state, and its stock is a risky investment candidate. On the other hand, some key dynamics have been moving in the company's favor -- and there are feasible outcomes that could result in its share price surging far above current levels.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order in April to expedite permitting applications for seabed mining operations, and TMC responded by submitting several applications for regulatory approvals. Seabed mining capabilities could be crucial to helping to improve the United States' ability to source rare earth minerals domestically. Along those lines, the recent pullback for TMC stock has actually been driven by signs suggesting that the Trump administration could reach a trade agreement with China that secures future access to Chinese minerals.

With a market capitalization of roughly $1.9 billion, TMC is still a relatively small company. Its stock is also a highly speculative investment play. While the company's shares come with a very high level of investment risk, I think there's actually a very good chance that its valuation will bound well above current levels. Whether or not the company's stock can deliver 5x returns over the next five years remains to be seen, but geopolitical dynamics and the importance of rare earth mineral sourcing suggest the potential is there even if that outcome is far from a safe bet.

Should you invest $1,000 in TMC The Metals Company right now?

Before you buy stock in TMC The Metals Company, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and TMC The Metals Company wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $653,427!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,119,863!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,060% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 182% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 4, 2025

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.