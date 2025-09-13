Can a $10,000 Investment in SoundHound AI Make You a Millionaire?

Key Points SoundHound AI's technology is being rolled out globally.

Management believes 50% organic revenue growth is possible for the foreseeable future.

10 stocks we like better than SoundHound AI ›

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) has become a popular investment pick among artificial intelligence investors because it's one of a handful of pure-play AI stocks that are performing phenomenally well. There was significant hype surrounding SoundHound AI's stock at the end of 2024, when it peaked at around $24. The stock immediately sold off in 2025, but has steadily recovered as its financial results have started to live up to the hype that was built into the stock.

SoundHound AI is still down around 40% from its all-time high, but its business is looking stronger than ever. Given this level of success, is it possible that a modest $10,000 investment could yield $1 million? Let's take a look.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

SoundHound AI's technology will become more widespread over the next few years

Using audio recognition technology with AI isn't a new concept. Products like Siri and Alexa have been around for some time, but their performance leaves much to be desired. SoundHound AI's products enable a more lifelike interaction between users and their AI counterparts, and also outperform humans in certain instances, such as processing a drive-thru order.

Automating drive-thrus is one popular use case for SoundHound's technology. Another is digital assistants in vehicles. For years, these audio assistants weren't very useful and only had a limited use case. While this technology hasn't been rolled out in North America, regions spanning from Japan to Europe have already implemented SoundHound AI's technology in vehicles, and we can expect to see it in the U.S. shortly.

SoundHound AI's target markets are any interaction between two humans that an AI agent could perform. That's a massive market opportunity, and spans from the financial to the healthcare industries. As AI technology evolves, the possibilities for SoundHound AI's product usage are virtually limitless, which could make it a rare millionaire-maker stock.

But is that a realistic goal?

A return of 100 times is unlikely, but market-crushing returns are possible

SoundHound AI is currently valued at $6 billion. So, for it to turn $10,000 into $1 million, it would be worth $600 billion. That would value SoundHound AI about the same as Visa, which would require SoundHound AI's technology to be used by almost every business. That's likely a bit far-fetched, but it's not out of the question if SoundHound's technology has widespread use.

In its most recent quarter, SoundHound AI delivered impressive revenue growth of 217%, bringing its trailing 12-month total to $131 million. On SoundHound AI's conference call, management claimed that it can grow organically (meaning growth without acquisitions) by 50% annually for the "foreseeable future."

That's a tall task, but how long would it take for SoundHound AI to achieve 100x returns at that rate? At a 50% growth rate, SoundHound AI would increase its revenue 100-fold in just over 11 years. That's a long time to grow that fast, but with the potential market opportunity surrounding automation with AI, it's not out of the question.

However, I still think it's incredibly unlikely to occur. I doubt that SoundHound AI will be able to turn $10,000 into $1 million, but I think SoundHound AI may be a winning stock pick over the next decade. It's also a risky pick, as it could be disrupted by any one of the AI hyperscalers, so investors need to keep their position sizing relatively small to account for the risk. If investors can do that, I think SoundHound AI is a smart stock pick here, especially if it can maintain its rapid growth pace for he foreseeable future, as management projects.

Should you invest $1,000 in SoundHound AI right now?

Before you buy stock in SoundHound AI, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and SoundHound AI wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $649,037!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,086,028!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,056% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 188% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 8, 2025

Keithen Drury has positions in Visa. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.