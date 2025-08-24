Can $10,000 in American Express Stock Turn Into $50,000 by 2030?

Key Points American Express stock would need to register an unbelievable 38% annualized gain throughout the rest of the decade.

Management believes the business can put up mid-teens earnings-per-share growth over the long term.

The stock is currently expensive, but this is a high-quality company.

10 stocks we like better than American Express ›

American Express (NYSE: AXP) is a dominant force in the credit card industry, with premium offerings that support its brand recognition. It also runs a closed-loop payments platform, allowing it to benefit from a network effect. Warren Buffett certainly likes the business, as Berkshire Hathaway owns 21.8% of the outstanding shares.

But can this financial stock turn a $10,000 investment into $50,000 by 2030? Here's what investors need to know.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Soaring throughout the rest of the decade

If American Express shares soared fivefold over the next five years, investors would register a fantastic 38% annualized return. That gain would certainly outperform the broader market.

However, it's best to temper expectations. With the utmost confidence, I can say that American Express stock won't turn a $10,000 investment into $50,000 by 2030. In the past five years, shares have generated a total return of 237%, which is still great, but well short of 400%.

This is an established business that won't put up monster growth anymore. Management expects earnings per share to increase at a mid-teens percentage pace over the long term.

Extend the time horizon for American Express

While betting on American Express shares to rise fivefold in five years is a losing proposition, all hope isn't lost. Investors who can lengthen their time horizon might see that kind of gain from this stock. I wouldn't be surprised to see a 400% return over a 15- or 20-year period, for instance.

The stock isn't cheap, though. Prospective buyers must be OK with paying a historically expensive price-to-earnings ratio of 21.6 to add American Express to their portfolios. This introduces a headwind to achieving even better returns.

This is an outstanding company. It's a strong brand, benefits from a network effect, and has the Oracle of Omaha's endorsement. It at least deserves a spot on the watch list for now.

Should you invest $1,000 in American Express right now?

Before you buy stock in American Express, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and American Express wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $649,657!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,090,993!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,057% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 18, 2025

American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.