Can $1,000 in Portillo's Stock Turn Into $5,000 by 2030?

Key Points Portillo's stock has fallen since soon after its IPO.

Investors will have to weigh its low P/E ratio against slowing growth rates.

10 stocks we like better than Portillo's ›

Portillo's (NASDAQ: PTLO) stock initially shot higher from its $20-per-share introductory price before the stock's initial public offering in October 2021. However, between the 2022 bear market and slowing sales growth, the stock now sells near all-time lows.

Despite that slowdown, the company built a loyal following in its home area of Chicago for years before its nationwide expansion. Knowing that, it is reasonable to try to determine whether Portillo's stock can turn $1,000 into $5,000 over the next five years.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

The path to a fivefold increase

At an approximate price of $7.60 per share as I write this on Aug. 19, $1,000 would buy 131 shares. A fivefold increase would take the stock to $38 per share. That is not a record high for Portillo's, but it has not traded at that price since soon after its IPO.

However, the company does not have a high valuation. Its P/E ratio is around 18, well below the 39 earnings multiple of Chipotle. Hence, multiple expansion as investors become willing to pay more for a piece of the company could take Portillo's much of the way to the $5,000 goal.

Still, slowing financial growth reduces the odds of a higher P/E ratio. Portillo's recently trimmed its 2025 revenue growth projection significantly to the 5% to 7% range, down from the previous 10% to 12% range. That slowdown could reduce the incentive to pay a premium for the stock.

Indeed, growth has also slowed for Chipotle, indicating sectorwide issues. However, Portillo's is adding restaurants and sticking to plans to add 12 locations in the second half of the year to the 95 restaurants it currently operates.

Still, the fact that it added only one location in the first half, along with decelerating sales growth, could call that plan into question. This could mean a more severe slowdown than the company has indicated, leaving Portillo's shareholders with no obvious path to fivefold growth over the next five years.

Should you invest $1,000 in Portillo's right now?

Before you buy stock in Portillo's, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Portillo's wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $654,781!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,076,588!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,055% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 183% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 18, 2025

Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short September 2025 $60 calls on Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.