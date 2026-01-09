Markets

Camurus's NDA Resubmission For Oclaiz Gets Accepted By FDA

January 09, 2026 — 11:41 am EST

(RTTNews) - Camurus AB (CAMX.ST) has announced on Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted to review their resubmission of New Drug Application for Oclaiz, an extended-release octreotide injection intended for treating acromegaly.

The FDA has set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act or PDUFA target action date of June 10, 2026. They submitted the updated filing on December 10, 2025, after receiving a Complete Response Letter that was focused only on issues from a cGMP inspection at a third-party manufacturing facility.

The NDA is backed by data from seven clinical studies, which include two Phase 3 trials from the ACROINNOVA program.

CAMX.ST closed Friday's trading at SEK 665.00 up SEK 26.50 or 4.15 percent on the Nasdaq Stockholm.

