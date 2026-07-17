Camurus' CAM2029 NDA Back Under FDA Review; PDUFA Set For Dec

(RTTNews) - Camurus AB (publ) (CAMX.ST), a biopharmaceutical company, announced on Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted the resubmitted New Drug Application for CAM2029 for review in the treatment of Acromegaly.

The U.S. FDA has assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date of December 18, 2026.

The resubmission follows a Complete Response Letter (CRL) issued by the FDA on June 10, 2026, citing observations from a current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) inspection at a third-party facility. Pertaining to which Camurus said the manufacturer has completed all required remediation actions and confirmed inspection readiness.

The company noted that the letter did not raise issues regarding clinical efficacy or safety of CAM2029.

CAM2029 is an investigational, long-acting subcutaneous octreotide depot designed for once-monthly self-administration using an auto-injector pen. The NDA is supported by data from seven clinical trials, including two Phase 3 studies in the ACROINNOVA program.

CAM2029 is formulated with Camurus' proprietary FluidCrystal technology and has demonstrated five-fold higher bioavailability compared to intramuscular octreotide. Clinical data showed superior biochemical control and improved quality of life versus placebo and standard of care.

CAM2029 is already approved and marketed under the brand name Oczyesa for acromegaly in the European Union and the United Kingdom. Marketing authorization applications are also under review in two additional countries.

Acromegaly is a rare hormonal disorder, usually caused by a pituitary tumor that produces excess growth hormone, leading to elevated insulin-like growth factor-1 (IGF-1) levels.

The condition causes abnormal growth of bones and soft tissues, and symptoms including fatigue, joint pain and headaches. According to the company, it affects an estimated 60 cases per million.

Camurus' President & CEO Fredrik Tiberg said, "We look forward to continuing the collaboration with the FDA to make CAM2029 available to patients with acromegaly in the United States."

CAM2029 is also in development for gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NET), and polycystic liver disease (PLD).

CAMX.ST closed Thursday's trade at 639.00 Swedish Krona, up 3.90% on the Stockholm Exchange.

Camurus shares are currently trading down 1.64% at 628.50 Swedish Krona on the Stockholm Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.