Camtek sees Q4 revenue $115M, consensus $113.02M

Management expects revenues in the fourth quarter of 2024 of approximately $115M, which would represent a 30% increase over revenues in the fourth quarter of 2023, with sequential growth in Q1 2025.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on CAMT:
- Camtek reports Q3 EPS 67c, consensus 69c
- CAMT Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
- Camtek Secures $20M Orders for Eagle G5 Launch
- Camtek receives $20M in orders for Eagle G5
- Camtek Ltd. Shareholders Approve All Proposals
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.