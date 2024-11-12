Camtek sees FY24 revenue around $427M, consensus $421.3M

The company said, “Given our guidance for the fourth quarter, 2024 is expected to be a record year for Camtek (CAMT) with revenue around $427M, which would represent 35% growth YoY.”

