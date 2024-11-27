News & Insights

Stocks

Camtek Secures Major Orders for New Hawk Product

November 27, 2024 — 07:51 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Camtek (CAMT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Camtek Ltd. has secured over $50 million in initial orders for its new Hawk product line, set to launch in February 2025 at Semicon Korea. The Hawk offers groundbreaking capabilities in inspection and 3D measurements, targeting high-end Advanced Packaging technologies. This strong market reception positions Camtek to expand its reach in the semiconductor industry.

For further insights into CAMT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CAMT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.