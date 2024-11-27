Camtek Secures Major Orders for New Hawk Product

Camtek (CAMT) has released an update.
Camtek Ltd. has secured over $50 million in initial orders for its new Hawk product line, set to launch in February 2025 at Semicon Korea. The Hawk offers groundbreaking capabilities in inspection and 3D measurements, targeting high-end Advanced Packaging technologies. This strong market reception positions Camtek to expand its reach in the semiconductor industry.
