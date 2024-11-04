News & Insights

Camtek Secures $20M Orders for Eagle G5 Launch

November 04, 2024 — 10:17 am EST

Camtek (CAMT) has released an update.

Camtek Ltd. has secured $20 million in orders for its innovative Eagle G5 system, unveiled at Semicon Taiwan in September 2024. This cutting-edge technology enhances precision and efficiency in 2D inspection of Advanced Packaging applications, reflecting strong market demand and Camtek’s commitment to advancing semiconductor manufacturing solutions. The Eagle G5 is set to lead a series of new product introductions from Camtek in the coming months.

