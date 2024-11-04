News & Insights

Camtek receives $20M in orders for Eagle G5

November 04, 2024 — 08:41 am EST

Camtek (CAMT) announced that it has received orders from multiple customers totaling $20M for its newly launched product, the Eagle G5, which was introduced at Semicon Taiwan in September. The orders will be used primarily for 2D inspection of Advanced Packaging Fan-out applications.

