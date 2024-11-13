Camtek price target lowered to $100 from $110 at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI analyst Vedvati Shrotre lowered the firm’s price target on Camtek (CAMT) to $100 from $110 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. September-end quarter EPS beat by 8% and the December-end outlook was 7% higher than expected, the analyst tells investors. The firm continues to view Camtek as a pure-play advanced packaging story and estimates a three-year EPS power of $4.30, the analyst added in a post-earnings note.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on CAMT:
- Camtek Reports Record Q3 Revenues and Growth
- Camtek can recapture higher multiples as visibility improves, says Stifel
- Camtek Reports Record Q3 Revenues and Strong Growth
- Camtek reports Q3 non-GAAP EPS 75c, consensus 69c
- Camtek sees Q4 revenue $115M, consensus $113.02M
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.