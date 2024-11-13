Camtek price target lowered to $100 from $110 at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI analyst Vedvati Shrotre lowered the firm’s price target on Camtek (CAMT) to $100 from $110 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. September-end quarter EPS beat by 8% and the December-end outlook was 7% higher than expected, the analyst tells investors. The firm continues to view Camtek as a pure-play advanced packaging story and estimates a three-year EPS power of $4.30, the analyst added in a post-earnings note.

