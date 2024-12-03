Camtek Plunges 26% in 6 Months: Should You Buy, Hold or Sell the Stock?

Camtek’s CAMT shares have plunged 25.9% in the past six months, underperforming the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the S&P 500 index’s return of 9.9% and 13.7%, respectively.

Camtek's recent underperformance can be attributed to escalating geopolitical tensions, particularly in the Middle East, raising investor concerns about its near-term outlook. The company's primary manufacturing facility in Israel makes it vulnerable to potential disruptions in production and supply-chain operations if regional conflicts escalate. While Camtek is proactively working to expand its manufacturing capacity in Europe, the prevailing geopolitical uncertainties continue to pose significant risks to its business stability and continuity.

Consistent Orders Keep CAMT Thriving

Although Camtek is grappling with low investor confidence, it continues to secure a steady stream of orders for its products. The company has been receiving several orders for its chiplet modules and high bandwidth memory (HBM). So far this year, CAMT has received multiple orders from tier-one HBM manufacturers and Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) providers.

HBMs are high in demand because of their application in Data Center Optimization and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The massive growth in the HBM market has attracted multiple companies like Micron Systems MU, Intel INTC and Cadence Design Systems CDNS, which are serving various aspects of this space.

Micron has rolled out its HBM3E and Intel released its Sapphire Rapids HBM under the name, Intel Xeon CPU Max Series. On the other hand, Cadence has long been offering its HBM PHY IP. Camtek is also benefiting from the growth in demand for HBMs.

Due to the steady flow of contracts, CAMT expects its 2024 revenues to be approximately $427 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimates for revenues is pegged at $426.98 million, indicating 35.4% year-over-year growth.

Camtek’s Prospects Look Bright

Camtek is one of the leaders in semiconductor inspection and metrology solutions, with expertise in high-performance computing (HPC) modules, advanced packaging and silicon carbide technologies. The company’s focus on the HPC segment positions it well to benefit from the ongoing boom in generative AI and advanced semiconductor manufacturing.

The semiconductor industry is poised for long-term growth, driven by the increasing adoption of AI, the proliferation of smart devices and the expansion of data centers. Camtek is well-positioned to benefit from these trends as a leading provider of inspection and metrology solutions. The company’s ability to innovate and develop next-generation systems that cater to the evolving needs of the semiconductor industry, such as those involving micron-level interconnects and advanced packaging, will be crucial to sustaining its growth over the long term.

Camtek’s ongoing development of new-generation systems equipped with state-of-the-art sensors and optics positions it to address both current and next-generation HPC-related products. This includes potential expansion into new market segments, such as OSATs, which are expected to implement packaging capabilities for HPC modules. As the industry evolves, Camtek’s ability to adapt and expand its product offerings will be a key driver of long-term growth.

What Should Investors Do?

Although Camtek faces geopolitical risks, it would be wise for existing shareholders to stay invested in the stock, considering its robust fundamentals and strong growth prospects. However, for new investors looking to buy the stock, it might be prudent to wait for a more attractive entry point. CAMT stock currently carries a Zacks Value Score of D, which means that its valuation is pushed to elevated levels and a market correction or a period of consolidation could provide a better opportunity to invest in this high-quality stock.

Camtek carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

