Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) pulls back 15% this week, but still delivers shareholders massive 61% CAGR over 5 years

It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) share price down 22% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last half decade have been spectacular. To be precise, the stock price is 934% higher than it was five years ago, a wonderful performance by any measure. So it might be that some shareholders are taking profits after good performance. Of course what matters most is whether the business can improve itself sustainably, thus justifying a higher price. Anyone who held for that rewarding ride would probably be keen to talk about it.

While the stock has fallen 15% this week, it's worth focusing on the longer term and seeing if the stocks historical returns have been driven by the underlying fundamentals.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last half decade, Camtek became profitable. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here. Given that the company made a profit three years ago, but not five years ago, it is worth looking at the share price returns over the last three years, too. Indeed, the Camtek share price has gained 390% in three years. In the same period, EPS is up 41% per year. Notably, the EPS growth has been slower than the annualised share price gain of 70% over three years. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did three years ago.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGM:CAMT Earnings Per Share Growth January 26th 2022

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Camtek's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for Camtek shareholders, and that cash payout contributed to why its TSR of 996%, over the last 5 years, is better than the share price return.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Camtek has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 46% in the last twelve months. Having said that, the five-year TSR of 61% a year, is even better. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Camtek better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Camtek , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.