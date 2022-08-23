Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Camtek's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2022 Camtek had US$195.2m of debt, an increase on none, over one year. However, it does have US$391.0m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$195.9m. NasdaqGM:CAMT Debt to Equity History August 23rd 2022

How Strong Is Camtek's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Camtek had liabilities of US$86.3m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$202.1m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$391.0m as well as receivables valued at US$73.1m due within 12 months. So it can boast US$175.8m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Camtek has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Simply put, the fact that Camtek has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

In addition to that, we're happy to report that Camtek has boosted its EBIT by 74%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Camtek can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. Camtek may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last three years, Camtek produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 78% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Summing Up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that Camtek has net cash of US$195.9m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. And it impressed us with its EBIT growth of 74% over the last year. So is Camtek's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. Above most other metrics, we think its important to track how fast earnings per share is growing, if at all. If you've also come to that realization, you're in luck, because today you can view this interactive graph of Camtek's earnings per share history for free.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

