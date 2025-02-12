CAMTEK Earnings Results: $CAMT Reports Quarterly Earnings

CAMTEK ($CAMT) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported earnings of $0.77 per share, beating estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $117,290,000, missing estimates of $117,383,864 by $-93,864.
CAMTEK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 124 institutional investors add shares of CAMTEK stock to their portfolio, and 124 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,339,006 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $106,919,629
- HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 585,239 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $46,731,334
- MEITAV INVESTMENT HOUSE LTD added 445,079 shares (+119.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,949,030
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 408,771 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $32,640,364
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 379,449 shares (+134.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $30,299,002
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP added 373,400 shares (+107.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $29,815,989
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 372,608 shares (+171.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $29,752,748
