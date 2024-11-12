News & Insights

Stocks
CAMT

Camtek can recapture higher multiples as visibility improves, says Stifel

November 12, 2024 — 03:20 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Stifel analyst Brian Chin notes Camtek (CAMT) reported Q3 results and issued Q4 guidance that exceeded the firm’s and consensus estimates. The firm agrees with Camtek’s assessment that CoWoS remains a key bottleneck and expects visibility to improve as TSMC (TSM) alleviates this. The firm, which believes the stock can recapture higher multiples as this occurs, maintains a Buy rating and $105 price target on Camtek shares.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CAMT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CAMT
TSM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.