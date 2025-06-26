Camtek (CAMT) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Camtek (CAMT) closed at $84.10 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.45% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.8% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.94%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.97%.

Shares of the maker of automatic optical inspection and process enhancement systems have appreciated by 25.75% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.5%, and the S&P 500's gain of 5.12%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Camtek in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.79, marking a 19.7% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $121.65 million, reflecting a 18.58% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.2 per share and revenue of $488.2 million, which would represent changes of +13.07% and +13.74%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Camtek. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Camtek presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Camtek is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 25.67. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 31.13.

Meanwhile, CAMT's PEG ratio is currently 2.03. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Electronics - Measuring Instruments was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.99 at yesterday's closing price.

The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, positioning it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

