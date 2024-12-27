Camtek (CAMT) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Camtek (CAMT) closed at $82.46 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.47% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.11% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.49%.

The maker of automatic optical inspection and process enhancement systems's shares have seen an increase of 16.41% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.4%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Camtek in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Camtek is projected to report earnings of $0.74 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 29.82%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $115.03 million, indicating a 29.69% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

CAMT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.79 per share and revenue of $426.98 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +42.35% and +35.39%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Camtek. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Right now, Camtek possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Camtek's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 29.95. This expresses no noticeable deviation compared to the average Forward P/E of 29.95 of its industry.

It's also important to note that CAMT currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.38. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.64 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 5, positioning it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

