Camtek (CAMT) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

The most recent trading session ended with Camtek (CAMT) standing at $68.97, reflecting a -0.89% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.62%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.07%.

The maker of automatic optical inspection and process enhancement systems's shares have seen an increase of 11.51% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 14.88% and outstripping the S&P 500's gain of 11.33%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Camtek in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on May 13, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.77, signifying a 22.22% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $119 million, indicating a 22.67% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.16 per share and a revenue of $485.55 million, indicating changes of +11.66% and +13.12%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Camtek. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, Camtek boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

With respect to valuation, Camtek is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.02. This signifies no noticeable deviation in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 22.02 for its industry.

One should further note that CAMT currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.52. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.66 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 223, positioning it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

