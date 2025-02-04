Camtek (CAMT) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

The latest trading session saw Camtek (CAMT) ending at $88.20, denoting a -1.18% adjustment from its last day's close. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.72%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.35%.

Shares of the maker of automatic optical inspection and process enhancement systems witnessed a gain of 0.85% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 1.35% and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 1.02%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Camtek in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 12, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.74, reflecting a 29.82% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $115.03 million, indicating a 29.69% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Camtek. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.82% higher. As of now, Camtek holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Camtek is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.05. This expresses no noticeable deviation compared to the average Forward P/E of 28.05 of its industry.

Investors should also note that CAMT has a PEG ratio of 1.29 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.66 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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