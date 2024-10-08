Camtek (CAMT) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Camtek (CAMT) closed the most recent trading day at $81.34, moving -0.72% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.97%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.45%.

The maker of automatic optical inspection and process enhancement systems's stock has climbed by 7.85% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.21% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 5.41%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Camtek in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.70, showcasing a 37.25% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $108.8 million, reflecting a 35.21% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.71 per share and a revenue of $420.95 million, representing changes of +38.27% and +33.48%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Camtek should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Camtek is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Camtek's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 30.25. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 30.25, which means Camtek is trading at no noticeable deviation to the group.

Also, we should mention that CAMT has a PEG ratio of 1.43. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.02 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 23, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

